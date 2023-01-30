Soy Protein Blocks LDL Cholesterol Production, Reduces Risk of Metabolic Disease





Proteins in soy block the production of liver enzymes involved in triglyceride metabolism, low density lipoprotein (LDL), results of a study published in Antioxidant Indicated. Consuming soy flour rich in B-conglycinin may lower LDL cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of metabolic diseases such as atherosclerosis and fatty liver disease. “As we hypothesized, the effects of soy on cholesterol metabolism are related not only to protein concentration and composition, but also to peptides embedded in soy that are released during gastrointestinal digestion.” says Dr. Elvira de Mejia, Professor of Food Science and Humans. A nutritionist at the University of Illinois at Urbana Her Champaign said in her statement: Researchers evaluated two soy proteins, B-conglycinin and glycinin, to see if they had cholesterol-lowering and lipid-regulating properties. Soybean flour was defatted and ground. Researchers mixed defatted soy flour with various enzymes and fluids used to mimic the colonic, gastric, intestinal, and oral stages of digestion. There are 13 bioactive peptides produced during digestion, primarily derived from the two soy enzymes studied. Researchers evaluated the digested material’s ability to inhibit the activity of HMGCR, a protein that controls the rate of cholesterol synthesis, and their inhibitory properties could be used to treat high LDL cholesterol and fat. levels in the blood. After classifying soybean cultivars by the composition of two proteins and their HMGCR-inhibiting properties, the researchers selected five cultivars for further analysis. “We measured several parameters related to cholesterol and lipid metabolism, as well as various other markers, proteins and enzymes that positively or negatively affect lipid metabolism,” said de Mejia. Markers included HMGCR and angiopoietin-like 3, a protein secreted by the liver as a regulator of lipid metabolism. The researchers found that ANGPTL3 secretion more than tripled after hepatocytes were exposed to fatty acids. However, they found that digested peptides from three soybean cultivars reduced ANGPTL3 secretion from 41% to 81%. Fatty acids reduced hepatocyte LDL cholesterol absorption by more than one-third, and soy digest reversed it by inhibiting protein expression. Furthermore, researchers found that higher concentrations of B-conglycinin during digestion correlated with significantly lower levels of oxidized LDL, esterified cholesterol, triglycerides, and HMGCR in plasma. . “One of the major risk factors for atherosclerosis is oxidized LDL cholesterol. We therefore investigated the protective effect of soy digest at eight different concentrations. and inhibited the formation of early and late oxidation products associated with disease.” Researchers also noted that the reduction was comparable to statins. reference Soy protein blocks the production of LDL cholesterol and reduces the risk of metabolic diseases. Science Daily. news release. January 23, 2023. Accessed January 25, 2023. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/01/230123123237.htm

