AHA reports record number of cardiovascular deaths early in COVID-19 pandemic





number of individuals who died in the United States cardiovascular disease According to the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Heart Disease and Stroke Statistic 2023 Update, (CVD) increased from 874,613 in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the update published at circulationthe increase in CVD deaths in 2020 represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and is the highest number ever recorded. “CVD-related deaths increased from 2019 to 2020, but more importantly, the age-adjusted mortality rate increased by 4.6% for the first time in years,” said Connie Tsao. increase. MD, MPH, FAHA, an assistant professor of medicine at her Harvard Medical School, said in her statement. “Age-adjusted mortality rates take into account that the total population may have more elderly people from one year to another. So while the total number of deaths has been slowly increasing over the past decade, the age-adjusted mortality rate is declining every year until 2020,” Tsao said. The largest increase in overall CVD-related deaths was seen among Asian, Black, and Hispanic individuals and populations most affected early in the pandemic. Researchers note that COVID-19 has direct and indirect effects on cardiovascular health because it is associated with new clotting and inflammation. Furthermore, those with existing or new heart disease or stroke symptoms were reluctant to seek medical care, especially early in the pandemic, and as a result many presented with advanced CVD that could have been managed. The condition requires more urgent treatment, researchers said. . This year’s update also includes information on COVID-19 and its impact on CVD, as well as findings on heart disease and stroke risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, which are also risk factors for the virus. I have. Disparities related to age, ethnicity, race, and gender were found, but data on minority populations, such as individuals who are members of the LGBTQ community and those living in rural areas, are still lacking. Significant increases in coronary heart disease deaths among Asian, Black, and Hispanic populations were seen and correlated with individuals most affected by COVID-19. “[Individuals] People from communities of color were among those more affected, especially early on, due to their disproportionate burden of cardiovascular risk factors such as hypertension and obesity. In addition, there are not only socioeconomic considerations, but also the continuing impact of systemic racism on multiple factors, such as limiting access to quality health care.” San Francisco (UCSF) and he ‘s Dean of Admissions at UCSF Medical School said in a statement: Investigators emphasized the importance of surveillance reports as a resource for health professionals, the media, physicians, policy makers, and the general public. reference Rise in deaths from COVID: Deaths from CVD are soaring, especially in certain populations. American Heart Association. news release. January 25, 2023. Accessed January 26, 2023.

