Repeated malaria expands innate immune cell types in Ugandan children





Malaria-induced innate immune regulation of atypical cell populations plays an important role in driving and maintaining immunity to malaria, according to a new study by scientists at Stanford University. The results of the survey were published in an article “Adaptive-like, malaria-driven expansion of functional CD56-negative NK cells correlates with clinical immunity to malaria.” published in magazines Science Translational Medicine. “This study identifies a distinct role for CD56-negative cells in the innate/adaptive immunity bridge and has important implications for host immune responses to vaccines and other infections in the setting of malaria epidemics.” Senior author of the study. “Since continued malaria exposure appears to be required to maintain these cells, loss of this cell subset may also contribute to the resurgence and/or delay of malaria after cessation of effective malaria control interventions.” It could play a role,” Jagannathan added. Previous studies have suggested that immunity to malaria, particularly direct parasite recognition and antibody-dependent cytotoxicity, depends on a form of immune cell called the natural killer (NK) cell. The effects of repeated exposure to β on NK cell responses remained ambiguous. . “In this study, we characterized NK cell responses in 264 children followed in the East African International Malaria Research Center (ICEMR) cohort in eastern Uganda,” said the authors. Researchers tracked children across a range of malaria infection severities. To characterize NK cell responses, they used multiparameter flow cytometry, CITE-seq for indexing cellular transcriptomes and epitopes, EpiTOF for epigenetic profiling, and transposase-accessible chromatin assays. used ATAC-seq, and functional assays for NK cells are conventionally classified based on the expression of CD56 and CD16, with CD56dimCD16+ NK cells that form the majority of NK cells in peripheral blood. Recent applications of single-cell approaches have begun to reveal the rich cellular diversity and complexity of NK cell subtypes. For example, recent studies have identified a subset of CD56.dimCD16+ NK cells expressing low levels of transcription factor PLZF (promyelocytic leukemia zinc finger) and signaling factor FcRγ. Cell subclasses exhibit elevated antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) against malaria parasites. Plasmodium falciparumassociated with malaria resistance in children in Mali. “It is unclear whether CD56neg NK cells proliferate after repeated bouts of malaria, have functional capacity, and/or play a role in clinical immunity to malaria,” the authors say. . Human NK cells, which normally circulate in the bloodstream, are identified by their CD56 expression. However, in this study, the researchers found that repeated exposure to malaria reduced the cell surface glycoprotein CD56 (CD56denial cells), strongly correlates with the acquisition of immunity to malaria. They also showed that the frequency and function of this her NK cell subset declined rapidly in the absence of continued exposure to malaria. “Our data suggest that CD56-negative NK cells represent a significant proportion, and often the majority, of circulating NK cells in children living in environments with high malaria prevalence. We have,” said the authors. CD56denial Researchers have shown that it has transcriptional, epigenetic, and phenotypic differences from CD56.dim NK cells, including those expressing low levels of PLZF and FcRγ. CD56denial NK cells also exhibited greater ADCC than CD56dim cell.Researchers also showed higher levels of CD56denial Cells were associated with protection against symptomatic malaria and high parasite densities. When malaria infections were significantly reduced, the frequency of these CD56denial NK cells decline rapidly, indicating that sustained exposure to malaria parasites is required to maintain high levels of this atypical subclass of NK cells. “It remains to be determined whether this loss of cell-mediated immune response plays a role in the resurgence and/or delay of malaria after cessation of effective malaria control interventions,” the authors said. I’m here.

