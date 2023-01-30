TV zombie germs highlight the real-world threat of fungal pathogens.imperial news















The hit TV show The Last of US follows a fictional fungal outbreak, but the empire expert is one of those battling a very real fungal disease. Long-awaited serialization this month Last of Us It hit TV screens, received rave reviews from critics and fans alike, and achieved the highest ratings ever on Rotten Tomatoes. At the heart of the show and the original video game is the outbreak of a terrifying fungal disease that turns its hosts into zombies, spreading rapidly across the globe and leading to a reset of modern civilization. In the real world, fungal pathogens are often overlooked, yet more than 200 million people suffer from serious, life-threatening fungal diseases, and fungal pathogens kill more than one million people annually worldwide. I’m here. Professor Matthew Fisher’s team focuses on two high-priority fungal pathogens. Aspergillus When Cryptococcus. (Credit: Sabine van Elsland) who Recently published guidance It highlights the 19 priority fungal pathogens as a call to arms for policy makers and the global scientific community. Professor Matthew Fisherfrom MRC Global Infectious Disease Analysis Center At Imperial College London, we are part of a global scientific community working to find out more about these fungi. Base Imperial’s White City Campushis team is focused on two of the things on its priority list – Aspergillus (commonly known as black mold) and Cryptococcusyeast – both can be devastating. Fungal pathogens are a major and often overlooked threat.We are exposed to potentially deadly fungi every day Professor Matthew Fisher MRC International Infectious Disease Research Center Professor Fisher said:Last of Us It’s a great exploration of a dystopian fallout caused by a fungal outbreak. “There are hundreds cordyceps Species that have evolved over thousands of years have a breathtaking set of virulence strategies, some quite frightening. “For example, there are ‘zombie fungi’ that control ants, altering their host’s behavior before they pop out of their heads. toxoplasma gondiimay alter the behavior of rodents and even humans, some have suggested. “Like bacteria and viruses, fungi are ancient and ubiquitous. In fact, one of the largest living organisms on Earth is thought to be fungi. This is a chaotic organ found in the United States. Mycorrhizal network: Like bacteria and viruses, some fungi can harm us – fungal pathogens represent a major and often overlooked threat. You are exposed to potentially deadly fungi. hit HBO show Last of Us, And the original video game is based on the outbreak of a terrifying fungal disease. (Credit: Shutterstock / FellowNeko) “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how rapidly pathogens can spread around the world. Climate change will create previously unknown fungal and known pathogens and expand their reach. There is a possibility. “Drug resistance is also a major concern in the treatment of fungal infections, and we are seeing the impact when bacterial ‘superbugs’ become resistant to antibiotics like MRSA. This is increasingly true for many fungal infections. “The WHO list could be a game changer and I hope it will wake us up to the increasing global threat of fungal pathogens. It’s a call to arms to develop strategy.”

