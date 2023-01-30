Purchase data could be used to predict ovarian cancer, researchers say





Purchasing over-the-counter pain relievers and digestive remedies may predict ovarian cancer months before diagnosis, according to a study published in . JMIR Public Health and Surveillance. Researchers found that women with ovarian cancer were more likely than women without cancer to purchase pain and indigestion medication months before their diagnosis. Researchers used loyalty card data to track differences in buying habits of over-the-counter pain relievers and digestive remedies between women in the UK with and without a diagnosis of ovarian cancer Did. Researchers evaluated purchase history data for 153 cancer patients and her 306 controls. keep reading Cancer patients 6, 12, and 24 months before diagnosis were more likely to purchase analgesics and indigestion medications. There was a significant association between purchase of both drugs and ovarian cancer in the 6 months prior to diagnosis (odds ratio [OR], 1.05; 95% CI, 1.01–1.10). The greatest discrimination between cancer patients and control individuals was seen 8 months before diagnosis (OR, 2.91; 95% CI, 2.07-4.12). Painkiller-only purchases were associated with a significantly increased likelihood of ovarian cancer 19 months prior to diagnosis (OR 1.18, 95% CI, 1.05-1.32). Purchase of indigestion medication alone was associated with a significantly increased likelihood of ovarian cancer 9 months prior to diagnosis (OR, 1.38; 95% CI 1.04-1.83). The researchers noted that the study has limitations. One limitation is that buying an item is not the same as using that item, and the majority of participants reported living with other people. , was limited to recording purchases where loyalty cards were used. Finally, this study did not meet its intended recruitment for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Further studies with more ovarian cancer patients diagnosed at various stages and more participating retailers are needed to validate these findings. It could lead to future development of a warning system to see a doctor for symptoms sooner than otherwise,” the researchers wrote. Disclosure: One study author has declared affiliations with biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and/or device companies. See the original reference for the full list of disclosures. reference Brewer HR, Hirst Y, Chadeau-Hyam M, etc. Association between over-the-counter drug purchases and ovarian cancer diagnosis in the Cancer Loyalty Card Study (CLOCS): an observational case-control study.. JMIR Public Health Surveillance. Published online on January 26, 2023. Doi: 10.2196/41762

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cancertherapyadvisor.com/home/cancer-topics/gynecologic-cancer/purchasing-data-used-predict-ovarian-cancer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos