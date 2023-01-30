Lecanemab for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease





Lecanemab (Leqembi) is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that reduces the formation of insoluble amyloid-beta (Aβ) protein that contributes to the development of cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). This drug works to reduce Aβ plaques and prevent Aβ deposition in the brain, which is involved in the pathophysiology of AD. was recently Approved by FDA Under an accelerated approval pathway for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.1 Lecanemab consists of a monoclonal antibody that targets extracellular Aβ plaques. These Aβ plagues are associated with synaptic failure, neuronal cell death, and progressive neurodegeneration. A consequence of the presence of Aβ plague is dementia and cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Aβ peptides exist in a variety of conformational states, but antibodies mostly target soluble and aggregated Aβ. This is the most neurotoxic. In addition, it acts on Aβ oligomers, protofibrils and insoluble fibrils.2 The Phase 3 CLARITY trial of lecanemab was successfully completed with its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in cognitive and functional decline in patients with early-stage AD . The study involved 1795 young-onset AD patients from Japan, the United States, Europe, and China. In a randomized controlled trial, 898 participants were assigned to receive lecanemab and 897 were assigned to a placebo cohort. Treatment lasted him 18 months and the patient received the drug by intravenous (IV) infusion of 10 mg per kilogram of her body weight every 2 weeks.3 Results from clinical trials of lecanemab were encouraging. After 18 months of treatment, the rate of cognitive decline in patients at 18 months compared to placebo was -0.45 (95% confidence interval (CI): -0.67, -0.23; P=0.00005), with a decline of 27% It shows that it has slowed down. Cognitive decline was measured using the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB). The treatment lasted him 18 months, but most people noticed he had a definite effect after 6 months of treatment.3 Such results have not yet been obtained in studies of potential drugs for AD. This drug helps delay the onset of AD, allowing patients to stay in the mild cognitive impairment stage for as long as possible. Promising results regarding drug efficacy were overshadowed by numerous side effects (AEs) observed in the control group. Approximately 6.9% of study participants who received lecanemab IV infusion discontinued treatment because of his AEs, compared with his 2.9% of participants who received placebo. Overall, serious adverse events occurred in 14% of patients in the lecanemab group and 11.3% of patients in the placebo group. The most common adverse events with lecanemab were life-threatening cerebral edema ARIA-E and intracerebral hemorrhage. Importantly, the incidence of these AEs was APOE4 This gene may increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.3 There were a total of 13 deaths in the CLARITY trial, 7 in the placebo group and 6 in the lecanemab group. The age and medical condition of study participants should be considered when assessing mortality. Neuroscientists who reviewed records of patients who died after extensive brain swelling and hemorrhage linked the deaths to lecanemab use.Four There are still significant uncertainties and controversies regarding lecanemab treatment. previously approved drugs for Alzheimer’s disease, Aducanumab (Aduhelm), which also sparked controversy as approval was accelerated. The FDA issued approval even though its advisory board did not recommend it. Experts noted that only patients with mild dementia can receive lecanemab, limiting access to treatment. This significantly narrows the group of patients for whom new treatments can be initiated. Additionally, patients at high risk of cerebral edema or cerebral hemorrhagic stroke and those taking blood thinners should be excluded. However, if the treatment is fully approved, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have issued a statement stating that patients will be covered.Five References US Food and Drug Administration FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease. Accessed January 21, 2023. Shi M, Chu F, Zhu F, Zhu J. Effects of anti-amyloid-β monoclonal antibodies on the pathology and clinical profile of Alzheimer’s disease: focus on aducanumab and lecanemab. Front aging neuroscience12 April 2022;14:870517. doi:10.3389/fnagi.2022.870517. Van Dyck CH, Swanson CJ, Eisen P, et al. Lecanemab in early Alzheimer’s disease. N Engl J Med2023; 388:9-21.

doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2212948. doi: 10.1056/nejmoa2212948 Chemistry. Scientists have linked deaths in a third clinical trial to an Alzheimer’s drug. https://www.science.org/content/article/scientists-tie-third-clinical-trial-death--alzheimer-s-drug Accessed January 23, 2023. Medicare and Medicaid Service Centers. His CMS Statement on FDA Accelerated Approval of Lecanemab. www.cms.gov. https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/press-releases/cms-statement-fda-accelerated-approval-lecanemab Accessed January 23, 2023.

