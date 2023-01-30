Deep learning model may help distinguish between acute diverticulitis and colon cancer, according to CT study





Noting that overlapping image features in contrast-enhanced computed tomography (CT) can make it difficult to distinguish between acute diverticulitis and colon cancer, the researchers believe that new deep learning models can improve the sensitivity and sensitivity of these conditions. It states that it may improve specificity. In a recently published retrospective study, JAMA network open, the researchers analyzed the three-dimensional (3D) convolutional neural network of 585 patients (mean age 63.2 years) who underwent surgery for colon cancer or acute diverticulitis between July 1, 2005, and October 1, 2020. Developed and tested a network (CNN). Within 60 days before surgery, he had a CT scan that showed segmental thickening of the colon regardless of stage. The authors of the study noted that the sensitivity and specificity of the 3D CNN model were 83.3% and 86.6%, while the mean sensitivity and specificity of the radiologist reader were 77.6% and 81.6%, respectively. bottom. The findings show that the combination of deep learning models and radiologist assessment has an 8% (85.6%) increase in sensitivity and a 9.7% (91.3%) increase in specificity over radiologist assessment. The study authors also noted a reduction in false negative rates with the 3D CNN model. According to this study, the supplemental use of the 3D CNN algorithm reduced the overall false negative rate for radiology readers in this study from 22% to 14.3%. Specifically, the 3D CNN model reduced the false-negative rate for certified radiologists by 4% (14% to 10%) and the false-negative rate for radiology residents by 9.9% (26% to 16.1%). bottom. The researchers said the reduction in false-negative findings has “major clinical implications” for patients with colon cancer or acute diverticulitis. “At the perforation stage, both entities require emergency surgery. However, the surgical strategies differ. A limited resection of the affected bowel is sufficient in the case of diverticulitis).A high level of certainty in surgical planning would improve patient stratification and thus limit postoperative complications and potentially ,” Technical University of Munich, Germany and colleagues. (Editor’s Note: For related content, seeDiagnosis of Pancreatic Lesions on Abdominal CT: Study Finds Deep Learning System Comparable to Radiologist Evaluation” When “Can new deep learning tools enhance CT detection of pancreatic cancer?”) In the case of early-stage colon cancer and acute diverticulitis, the study authors found that subtle CT findings, such as adjacent fat stranding and focal thickening of the intestinal wall, could be misinterpreted as peristalsis or due to intestinal filling. I warned you that it could be confusing. Braren et al. also noted that secondary changes such as mesenteric stranding and abscess formation may dominate CT features in cases with advanced colon cancer or complicated acute diverticulitis. Did. Regarding study limitations, the study authors acknowledged that the AI ​​model was trained and tested on a single institutional dataset, which may limit the broader application of the study’s findings. also noted that imaging features such as fat stranding may have been masked by adversarial noise (0.01 variance threshold) that impacted AI model performance. Noting that this study focused on the most frequent benign and malignant entities of intestinal wall thickening, the authors of the study suggest that future studies will assess a broader range of malignant and benign entities, We argued that multiparameter data integration should be incorporated to assess and possibly improve intestinal wall function. AI model.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.diagnosticimaging.com/view/ct-study-deep-learning-model-differentiate-acute-diverticulitis-and-colon-carcinoma The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos