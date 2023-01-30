Nearly half of pregnant women who experience intimate partner violence are not tested before or after pregnancy





Most policy, research and clinical efforts to reduce maternal mortality focus on clinical risk factors and the quality of hospital-based care during pregnancy, but new research suggests that outside the clinical setting Examines maternal safety. Intimate partner violence (IPV) includes physical, emotional and sexual violence used to gain or maintain power or control, resulting in maternal injury or death. It is the leading cause of death. Universal screening at medical visits is a recommended strategy to identify and assist victims. A recent study from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health (SPH) measured rates of intimate partner physical violence in childbearing populations and examined rates of abuse screening before, during, and after pregnancy. Analysis showed that IPV affects a significant number of people who give birth each year, and nearly half of those reporting IPV were not screened before or after pregnancy. Research published in American Journal of Public Healthanalyzed childbirth experience from 42 states and three U.S. jurisdictions who gave birth between 2016 and 2019. Investigation result: 3.5% of respondents reported being physically assaulted by an intimate partner before or during pregnancy. This equates to approximately 280,000 people during the study period.

Of these IPV victims, 58.7% were not screened for abuse prior to pregnancy. 26.9% were not screened during pregnancy. 48.3% were not screened after conception.

Rural residents, non-Hispanic blacks, and Native Americans/Alaska Natives have the highest incidence of IPV.

Among those who have had IPV, Spanish-speaking Hispanics were most at risk of not being screened. American Indian/Alaska Native. People with Medicaid and people without health insurance. “IPV is all too common and incredibly dangerous. Katie Kojimanil, lead author, professor at SPH. “Intimate partner murder is a leading cause of maternal mortality and all pregnant women who have been physically, emotionally or sexually harmed by an intimate partner should at least be informed about this during their health care visit. Asked and ideally deserves support and support Safe outside of a healthcare setting Maternal mortality is a crisis and IPV is a contributing factor Public health policies and investments to address it It should be improved.” The study found that there are two main reasons pregnant women are not screened for IPV. One is that she did not seek medical attention before, during pregnancy, or after pregnancy, and the other is that she did not undergo IPV screening at the time of her medical presentation. The findings of this study demonstrate that all pregnant people, especially those who may be experiencing barriers to care due to racism, prejudice, economic constraints, distance to care, and other factors. It suggests the importance of increasing access to care for those most at risk of IPV. This study explores the need for investment in her IPV-informed clinical care for pregnant women and the need for adoption of universal screening for her IPV in perinatal-focused health care visits. suggesting sexuality. About the School of Public Health

The University of Minnesota School of Public Health improves the health and well-being of people and communities around the world by bringing innovative research, learning, and concrete action to today’s biggest health problems. We develop the most impactful leaders in the field and work with the health sector, communities and policy makers to advance health equity for all. For more information, visit sph.umn.edu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://twin-cities.umn.edu/news-events/nearly-half-pregnant-people-experiencing-intimate-partner-violence-are-not-screened-or The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos