CVD-related deaths spike in first year of COVID-19 pandemic

mortality from Cardiovascular disease (CVD) US surged in first year COVID-19 Pandemicespecially in large numbers in the Asian, Black, and Hispanic populations.

of American Heart Association The (AHA) 2023 Statistical Update reported that more people died from cardiovascular-related causes in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, than in any year since 2003.

The data show that CVD-related deaths soared from 874,612 in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020, the largest single-year increase since 2015. This surpassed the previous high death rate of 910,000 recorded in 2003.

“Age-adjusted mortality rates take into account that the total population may have more elderly people each year. There is a lot of potential,” said Connie W. Tsao, Volunteer Chair of the Writing Committee. MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School statement“So while the total number of deaths has increased slowly over the last decade, the age-adjusted mortality rate has declined each year through 2020.”

Overall, CVD comprises coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure, and hypertension/hypertension. Coronary heart disease remains the number one cause of death in the United States, and stroke continues to rank fifth among all causes of death. In 2020, COVID-19 entered the list of leading causes of death for the first time.

This update sheds light on the mechanisms by which COVID-19 impacts cardiovascular health. This includes associations with heart disease and stroke risk factors such as diabetes and high blood pressure, which put you at higher risk of the more serious illness of COVID-19.

The current report suggests that the greatest increase in CVD deaths seen in Asian, Black, and Hispanic communities is due to ongoing structural and social factors, as these populations were most affected early in the COVID-19 pandemic. indicates that it represents a social disparity. The panel authors cite a disproportionate burden of cardiovascular risk factors in these populations, including hypertension and obesity.

“COVID-19 has direct and indirect effects on cardiovascular health,” says Walter A. Haas-Lucy Stern, Chair of the University of California, Cardiology and Volunteer President of the American Heart Association. Michelle A. Albert, MD, MPH added.in San Francisco (UCSF) statement“As we have learned, the virus is associated with new clotting and inflammation. We also know that reluctance to seek has resulted in people presenting with more advanced cardiovascular disease and requiring more acute or emergency treatment for manageable chronic conditions. , sadly many lives seem to have been sacrificed.”

The study authors further cite disparities related to gender, race, and ethnicity that occurred in the study. However, special commentary by members of the update’s writing committee noted the lack of data from other underrepresented populations, including LGBTQ people and those living in rural and urban areas of the United States.

In doing so, they aimed to “better recognize and understand the unique experiences of individuals and populations” and gather information about specific social factors associated with health risks and outcomes.

“However, data are still scarce because these communities are grossly underrepresented in clinical and epidemiological studies,” said Tsao. “We expect this gap in the literature to be filled in the coming years, as it is important to the American Heart Association’s goal of achieving cardiovascular health equity for all people in the United States and around the world.”

Global and regional trends in mortality were addressed in statistical updates related to various cardiovascular diagnoses and risk factors. Cardiovascular disease continues to be the world’s top killer, claiming more than 19 million lives worldwide each year.

This trend shows that coronary heart disease and stroke are the top two causes of death associated with CVD globally. The study’s authors say that all but two regions of North America and Europe/Central Asia have shown rising rates of infection worldwide over the past decade.

Data from North America show that heart disease mortality has been declining in recent decades, falling from 28.2% of all deaths in 1990 to 18.7% in 2019. In Asia, heart disease mortality fell from 27.2% in 1990 to 24.4% in 2019, and stroke mortality fell from 15.1% to 12.5% ​​over the same period.

The study authors emphasize the importance of the report as an important resource for policy makers, clinicians, researchers, health advocates, and those seeking the best available data on these conditions and their risk factors. bottom.

“As the United States prepares to celebrate its 60th Heart Month in February, it is important to recognize and double down on the life-saving advances we have made in nearly a century of research, advocacy, and education. It increases the risk of cardiovascular disease,” Albert said.

Report, “Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2023 Update: Report from the American Heart Associationwas published in circulation.