Polypill reduced functional decline but not cognitive decline in older adults







Source/Disclosure



Disclosure: Bosch reports that it receives personal fees from Bayer AG event arbitrations outside of the submitted work. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.





Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Antihypertensive drugs and statin-containing tablets with or without aspirin were associated with less functional decline in people over the age of 65, but not with less cognitive decline, the researchers said. reported. JAMA Neurology. “Vascular risk factors are associated with cognitive decline, but studies addressing individual risk factors have not demonstrated an effect of risk factor management on cognitive maintenance.” Dr. Jacqueline J. Boschresearchers at McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences in Ontario, Canada, wrote:





Polypills, with or without aspirin, were associated with reduced functional decline in people aged 65 and older, but not with reduced cognitive decline. Source: Adobe Stock



Bosch et al. conducted a randomized clinical trial in adults aged 65 and older showing that a polypill containing 100 mg atenolol, 25 mg hydrochlorothiazide, 10 mg ramipril, and 40 mg simvastatin reduced cognitive and functional decline. I decided if I could. Cardiovascular disease, but moderate risk. Participants were recruited from hospitals and community-based centers in eight countries, and 2,098 people aged 65 and older at intermediate risk for cardiovascular disease were included in the study. Cognitive and functional assessments were performed at baseline, 2 years, and 5 years at the end of the study. The researchers found that of all participants (mean age 70.1 years, 60% female), 86% (n = 1,796) had hypertension and 32% (n = 680) had impaired fasting blood glucose levels. discovered. Mean baseline systolic blood pressure was 146.1 mm Hg and mean low-density lipoprotein cholesterol was 124.3 mg/dL. Patients in the polypill group had a mean blood pressure reduction of 5.7 mmHg and a mean cholesterol reduction of 24 mg/dL. The same group had reduced functional decline during follow-up compared to the placebo-treated group (mean standard assessment of global daily activities). [SAGEA] score, 0.06 vs. 0.15), was also reduced in patients receiving polypills and aspirin compared to those receiving placebo (mean SAGEA score, 0.01 vs. 0.14). The authors said that polypills, with or without aspirin, were ineffective in reducing the risk of cognitive decline or dementia. “Our findings highlight the importance of extending cardiovascular testing results to routinely include measures of functional status,” Bosch and colleagues wrote. “His SAGEA scale used in this study was specifically developed to measure changes in cognitive, mechanical and basic function that are most susceptible to deterioration due to vascular disease.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/neurology/20230130/polypill-reduced-functional-decline-but-not-cognitive-decline-in-older-adults The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos