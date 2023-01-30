Health
Coffee with milk may reduce inflammation in humans
A new study shows that coffee with milk may have anti-inflammatory effects in humans.
Researchers have found that a combination of protein and antioxidants doubles the anti-inflammatory properties of immune cells.
When bacteria, viruses, and other foreign substances enter the body, the immune system responds by deploying white blood cells and chemicals to protect us.
This reaction, commonly known as inflammation, occurs whenever a tendon or muscle is overloaded and is characteristic of diseases such as: rheumatoid arthritis.
Antioxidants known as polyphenols are found in humans, plants, fruits and vegetables. This group of antioxidants is also used in the food industry to slow oxidation and food quality deterioration, thereby avoiding off-flavours and odors. Polyphenols help reduce oxidative stress in the body that causes inflammation. Therefore, it is known to be healthy for humans.
However, there are many unclear points about polyphenols. Relatively few studies have examined what happens when polyphenols react with other molecules, such as proteins that are contaminating food.
In a new study, researchers investigated how Polyphenol It works when combined with amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. The results were promising.
“This study shows that as polyphenols react with amino acids, their suppressive effects on inflammation in immune cells are enhanced,” said a professor in the Department of Food Science at the University of Copenhagen, who studies in Journal of Agro-Food Chemistry.
“So it’s clear that this cocktail may also have beneficial effects on human inflammation. I would like to receive the funds.”
Double the Anti-Inflammatory Power
To investigate the anti-inflammatory effects of combining polyphenols and proteins, researchers applied artificial inflammation to immune cells. Some cells received varying doses of polyphenols that reacted with amino acids, while others received only the same dose of polyphenols.
Researchers observed that immune cells treated with a combination of polyphenols and amino acids were twice as effective in fighting inflammation as cells to which only polyphenols were added.
“It is interesting that anti-inflammatory effects were observed in cell experiments, and clearly this only increased our interest in understanding these health effects in more detail. The next step is to study the effects on animals,” said Andrew Williams, senior author in the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science.
anti-inflammatory coffee and milk
In previous studies, researchers demonstrated that polyphenols bind to proteins in meat products, milk, and beer. Did. In fact, coffee beans are rich in polyphenols, while milk is rich in proteins.
“Our results are Polyphenol Protein also occurs in some of the milky coffee drinks we studied. says.
It is therefore not hard for researchers to imagine that reactions and potentially beneficial anti-inflammatory effects would also occur when other foods consisting of proteins and fruits or vegetables were combined.
“If you make sure to add protein, such as milk or yogurt, you can imagine the same thing happening with vegetable-based meat dishes, smoothies, etc.,” says Nissen-Lund.
Both the industry and research community have focused on the main benefits of polyphenols. As such, they are working on ways to add just the right amount of polyphenols to foods to achieve the best quality.
“Humans don’t absorb as much polyphenols, so many researchers are investigating ways to encapsulate polyphenols in protein structures that improve their absorption in the body.” It has the added benefit of increasing
Additional co-authors come from the Technical University of Dresden, Germany. The Independent Research Fund Denmark funded this work.
sauce: University of Copenhagen

Sources
https://www.futurity.org/antioxidants-coffee-milk-inflammation-polyphenols-2866012/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
