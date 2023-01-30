Weight Loss May Come at a Cost





“Studies show that people [on Wegovy] I lost 9.6% of my weight in 68 weeks, compared to 7% in the same period with Ozempic,” explains Smithran. Loading So what happens when you stop taking semaglutide? “Like all medicines for long-term conditions, semaglutide only works as long as you take it, so most people regain some weight when they stop taking it. That said, stopping semaglutide can help you maintain weight loss, but it’s difficult to maintain the same diet long-term if you stop taking medications that help control your appetite. However, demand for semaglutide is so short that stocks of semaglutide will not be available in Australia until the end of March, Therapeutic Goods Administration said. But as Newton points out, skipping exercise can lead to muscle loss if you lose weight in a way that consumes fewer kilojoules than you burn. Some people are exposed to — serial dieters who have repeatedly attempted to lose weight can lose a good deal of muscle over time, he says. Loading “Muscle loss from repeated diets without exercise is one of the reasons long-term weight loss is difficult to maintain. Even when we are resting, our muscles are still consuming kilojoules,” he adds. “Rapid weight loss caused by very low-kilojoule diets like juice and cabbage can accelerate muscle loss. The same is true for older people who lose muscle mass as they age, especially if they are inactive. “Geriatricians understand this because they see the end result of gradual muscle loss: frailty and mobility problems. It ends in loss of independence.” It’s a slippery slope.” But mobility isn’t the only thing threatened by muscle loss. Muscle produces a variety of hormones and other substances that benefit all systems in our body, while excess fat, on the contrary, secretes hormones and inflammatory chemicals that damage our health. Newton explains. Loading “Fat and muscle are like yin and yang, but overweight and obesity throw these two different tissues out of balance, and the hormonal effects produced by fat overwhelm the benefits of muscle. Body composition – the right balance of muscle and fat – is more important than weight alone.” What are the possible signs of muscle loss? “When you realize that a previously easy task like taking out the trash or lifting a lawnmower out of your boot is getting harder,” says Newton. “Your best defense is strength training, and you don’t have to go to the gym. You can do bodyweight exercises that target large muscle groups like squats, lunges, and push-ups at home at least twice a week.” Get the most out of your health, relationships, fitness and nutrition. Live Well Newsletter. Receive in your inbox every Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/health-and-wellness/if-you-re-taking-ozempic-to-lose-weight-don-t-lose-your-muscles-too-20230130-p5cgio.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos