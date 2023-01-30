‘Long COVID’ caused by hidden virus reservoirs





Surviving COVID-19 infection is only half the battle. About 20-30% of people infected with COVID-19 develop what is commonly called acute sequelae of her COVID-19 (PASC). “Long COVID.” Common long-term COVID symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, coughing, chest pain, heart palpitations, headaches, insomnia, and loss of taste and smell. These and other prolonged COVID symptoms can be debilitating, with an estimated 1 million Americans out of work due to prolonged COVID. A recent study published in PLOS pathogencompared the frequency of COVID-19-specific T cells and inflammatory markers with lung function in patients with lung PASC or COVID-19 recovery. Brent Palmer, Ph.D., senior author and associate of the study, said: Professor of Allergy and Clinical Immunology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. “Current treatments for prolonged COVID are necessarily focused on addressing specific symptoms rather than the underlying cause of the disease. It has been shown to be a factor and may guide future treatment.” Palmer and colleagues found that patients suffering from long-term COVID had more than 100-fold higher virus-specific T-cell levels than those who fully recovered. PASC patients had 6- to 105-fold higher frequencies of IFN-γ- and TNF-α-producing SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in peripheral blood. In long-term COVID patients, higher levels of SARS-CoV-2 T cells correlated with higher levels of inflammation, suggesting that T cells may be responsible for these and other conditions. The researchers concluded that elevated SARS-CoV-2 T-cell frequencies in long-term COVID patients are associated with increased systemic inflammation and decreased lung function. This study is the first to identify that COVID-19-specific T cells can affect lung function and cause long-lasting COVID. The findings may change treatment recommendations for COVID-19 and may lead to prioritization of vaccines and antivirals to target long-lasting COVID symptoms and eliminate the virus. “We hope our findings will help shift the focus of treatment to treatments that improve viral clearance,” Dr. Plamer explained. “For example, an antiviral drug like Paxlovid can help people suffering from her long-term COVID to reduce symptoms, rid the system of the virus, and return to a more normal life.” Palmer and his team have applied for a National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant to continue this long-running COVID study. If approved, they will investigate flushing her T cells from the lungs in a non-invasive procedure, allowing the cells of patients with and without long-term COVID to be compared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.contagionlive.com/view/-long-covid-caused-by-hidden-viral-reservoirs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos