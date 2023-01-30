Recalling an ancestral SARS-CoV-2 variant: Is it the original sin with merit?

1 On the doctrine of proto-antigenic sin. Immune imprinting was first described in the context of influenza in 1960 by Thomas Francis Jr. as the ‘original antigenic sin’. Influenza imprinting may fine-tune immune responses towards conserved regions of currently circulating influenza virus strains rather than the most immunogenic regions of the dominant strains of future influenza epidemics there is. Similar concerns have been raised for SARS-CoV-2, in particular whether previous vaccination or infection with premicron variants could compromise responses to currently circulating strains. increase. Have we committed the original sin by vaccinating the spike protein of the now uncompetitive mutant of SARS-CoV-2? hinder, leading to higher morbidity and mortality? In other words, is this a scenario that, as Hoffmann and colleagues, we must overcome? 2 Hoffman M.

and others. Epitope degradation profiling of SARS-CoV-2 antibody responses identifies cross-reactivity with unique human coronaviruses. There is a large body of evidence supporting the idea that immune responses to viruses are driven by previous exposure to similar antigens. This response also applies to SARS-CoV-2, where previous exposure to other human coronaviruses, such as HKU-1, has been shown to target conserved rather than novel SARS-CoV-2-specific epitopes. It seems to induce an antibody response. .

and others. Recall of pre-existing cross-reactive B-cell memory after Omicron BA.1 breakthrough infection. Several studies have examined immune responses to infection by omicron mutants, and these studies also revealed evidence of immune imprinting. In an individual primed with her SARS-CoV-2 ancestral strain by infection or vaccination, titers of neutralizing antibodies, an established marker of protection, were boosted against the ancestral strain and against Omicron itself. is to a lesser extent. Infection with Omicron mutants steers the immune response towards proficient neutralization of novel Omicron mutants such as BA.2.75.2 and BQ.1.1 while maintaining strong titers against wild-type SARS-CoV-2. did not migrate. 2 Hoffman M.

and others. Neutralization against BA.2.75.2, BQ.1.1 and XBB from mRNA Bivalent Booster. A similar observation can be made with wild-type SARS-CoV-2 plus a bivalent vaccine booster containing spikes of the Omicron variant BA.5. Wild-type SARS-CoV-2 also undergoes an expansion of the immune response to newer omicron variants, but to a much lesser extent, and is most effectively neutralized. It remains to be seen whether this expanded immune response provides improved long-term protection from infection, especially by emerging omicron variants.

IPDKM Efficacy of BNT162b2 and CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccination against asymptomatic and symptomatic infection of SARS-CoV-2 omicron BA.2 in Hong Kong: a prospective cohort study. However, insights gained through studies of neutralizing antibodies do not appear to translate into increased mortality. Priming with wild-type SARS-CoV-2 with 3 doses of vaccination maintains efficacy against the most important outcomes of vaccination, severe illness, and death in the case of Omicron infection. Potentially aided by supported T-cell immunity. And priming with a pleomicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 reduced rather than promoted the risk of reinfection before infection with the first omicron variant BA.1 or BA.2. 8 Chemitery H

and others. Clinical severity and efficacy of mRNA vaccines against covid-19 from Omicron, delta, and alpha SARS-CoV-2 variants in the United States: a prospective observational study. Given that infection with the omicron variant was associated, albeit with less severe adverse outcomes, than the ancestral delta variant, Maintaining high memory B-cell immunity to the ancestral line appears to be a beneficial population strategy. The action of immune imprinting by maintaining high neutralizing antibody titers against ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strains within the population helps eradicate ancestral strains in favor of circulating attenuated strains in continuous waves There is a possibility. A new (hypothetical) strain derived from a delta variant that shares a predisposition to cause lethal outcomes could represent the worst-case scenario in future pandemics in areas with high herd immunity. And immune imprinting may help protect us from this prospect.

On the other hand, it should be considered that immunoimprinting may provide a barrier of protection against more severe variants derived from ancestral strains.

SC reports having served on BioNTech’s clinical advisory board in 2020. SH and SC received research support from Roche Diagnostics.

