Health
Recalling an ancestral SARS-CoV-2 variant: Is it the original sin with merit?
Influenza imprinting may fine-tune immune responses towards conserved regions of currently circulating influenza virus strains rather than the most immunogenic regions of the dominant strains of future influenza epidemics there is. Similar concerns have been raised for SARS-CoV-2, in particular whether previous vaccination or infection with premicron variants could compromise responses to currently circulating strains. increase. Have we committed the original sin by vaccinating the spike protein of the now uncompetitive mutant of SARS-CoV-2? hinder, leading to higher morbidity and mortality? In other words, is this a scenario that, as Hoffmann and colleagues, we must overcome?
draw conclusions from their recent correspondence lancet infection?
Infection with Omicron mutants steers the immune response towards proficient neutralization of novel Omicron mutants such as BA.2.75.2 and BQ.1.1 while maintaining strong titers against wild-type SARS-CoV-2. did not migrate.
Strong titers are maintained even though all omicron variants share only a minority of unaltered neutralizing B-cell epitopes with the earliest variants of SARS-CoV-2.
It remains to be seen whether this expanded immune response provides improved long-term protection from infection, especially by emerging omicron variants.
Potentially aided by supported T-cell immunity. And priming with a pleomicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 reduced rather than promoted the risk of reinfection before infection with the first omicron variant BA.1 or BA.2.
Maintaining high memory B-cell immunity to the ancestral line appears to be a beneficial population strategy. The action of immune imprinting by maintaining high neutralizing antibody titers against ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strains within the population helps eradicate ancestral strains in favor of circulating attenuated strains in continuous waves There is a possibility. A new (hypothetical) strain derived from a delta variant that shares a predisposition to cause lethal outcomes could represent the worst-case scenario in future pandemics in areas with high herd immunity. And immune imprinting may help protect us from this prospect.
This exposes the immune system to a wider range of non-neutralizing epitopes. The frequency of vaccinations and the time interval between them also play an important role. Alternative strategies, such as mucosal vaccines, may also help expand the immune response.
On the other hand, it should be considered that immunoimprinting may provide a barrier of protection against more severe variants derived from ancestral strains.
SC reports having served on BioNTech’s clinical advisory board in 2020. SH and SC received research support from Roche Diagnostics.
References
- 1.
On the doctrine of proto-antigenic sin.
Proc Am Philos Soc. 1960; 104: 572-578
- 2.
Effect of hybrid immunization and bivalent booster vaccination on neutralization of Omicron sublineages.
Lancet infection dis. 2023; twenty three: 25-28
- 3.
Epitope degradation profiling of SARS-CoV-2 antibody responses identifies cross-reactivity with unique human coronaviruses.
Cell Rep Med. 2021; 2100189
- Four.
Recall of pre-existing cross-reactive B-cell memory after Omicron BA.1 breakthrough infection.
Sci Immunol. 2022; 7eabq3511
- Five.
The progressive loss of conserved spike protein-neutralizing antibody sites in Omicron substrains is balanced by conserved T-cell recognition epitopes.
bioRxiv. 2022; ()
- 6.
Neutralization against BA.2.75.2, BQ.1.1 and XBB from mRNA Bivalent Booster.
N Engl J Med. 2023; 388: 183-185
- 7.
Efficacy of BNT162b2 and CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccination against asymptomatic and symptomatic infection of SARS-CoV-2 omicron BA.2 in Hong Kong: a prospective cohort study.
Lancet infection dis. 2022; ()
- 8.
Immune imprinting and protection against repeated reinfection with SARS-CoV-2.
N Engl J Med. 2022; 387: 1716-1718
- 9.
Clinical severity and efficacy of mRNA vaccines against covid-19 from Omicron, delta, and alpha SARS-CoV-2 variants in the United States: a prospective observational study.
BMJ. 2022; 376e069761
- Ten.
Low neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.2.75.2, BQ.1.1 and XBB.1 by parental mRNA vaccine or BA.5 bivalent booster.
Nightwiz. 2022; ()
Article information
Publication history
Publication date: January 30, 2023
identity
Copyright
© 2023 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.
science direct
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(23)00007-5/fulltext
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Recalling an ancestral SARS-CoV-2 variant: Is it the original sin with merit?
- Sports betting starts at mass on Tuesday. Here’s what to expect.
- UK universities to close postgraduate courses early in September 2023
- OnePlus 11R 5G launched alongside OnePlus 11 5G
- Duke’s Incoming Recruiting Class ranked No. 25
- Activision Blizzard Executive: The Last of Us show’s success proves Sony’s merger opposition is baseless
- The initiation for the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple was set for March 4, 2023
- ‘Long COVID’ caused by hidden virus reservoirs
- Anthropologist Susan Brownell joins National Committee on US-China Relations – UMSL Daily
- Weight Loss May Come at a Cost
- Flu, RSV are on the decline, but COVID deaths continue
- Israel lifts hurdle for visa-free travel to US, but there are conditionsExBulletin