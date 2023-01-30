As bird flu spreads, poultry farms are stepping up precautionary measures





Harrisonburg, Virginia (WHSV) – Valley bird flu is considered fatal to all poultry. The disease spread to his second farm on his 24th January. According to the Virginia Poultry Federation, there are 180 farms surrounding infected farms in the control area, making it important for farmers to stop the spread. Farmer David Hughes said increased biosecurity would also include limiting visits to prevent the spread of infection. “It really isolates them and isolates them, but that’s what you have to do to keep them from being contagious. But in the warmer months it can be carried by flies,” Hughes said. Hughes has three flocks of chickens on his Rivermont farm, all of which have enhanced biosecurity procedures. He, like everyone else in the poultry industry, takes it seriously for a living. “I only have three flocks a year, so if one of them were wiped out, I know it would be a third of my income, so that could knock me down. .” Surveillance is being intensified to ensure that other birds are not infected. Poultry that test positive are euthanized to prevent transmission to others. It has a domino effect on production performance, affecting feed companies, propane deliveries, fodder deliveries, brood deliveries and shavings. “We started by spraying every vehicle that comes to the farm, including feed trucks and propane deliveries. You’re not coming either. Do you need supplies? You’ve been dropped off at my house across the road.” Bird flu does not infect humans from eating properly cooked poultry or eggs. The Valley AI condition is highly pathogenic and deadly to the herd. “It can wipe them out. They have to be euthanized so they don’t spread and there’s no vaccine for it, so that’s the only way right now,” Hughes said. . Swabs and blood samples are taken daily from poultry in controlled areas. Special precautions are taken for those who need to be on the poultry farm. People who don’t need to be on the farm are advised to stay away Copyright 2023 WHSV. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whsv.com/2023/01/30/poultry-farm-precautions-increase-avian-flu-spreads/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos