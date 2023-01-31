Kaiser says HPV vaccine helps prevent cervical cancer





Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Dr. Kaiser explains why HPV vaccination is important

Leticia: January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. According to the CDC, about 13,000 new cervical cancer cases are diagnosed each year, and about 4,000 women die from the cancer. But doctors say it's highly preventable with regular screenings and treatable if caught early. Attending live in the studio are OB GYN HARRISON and her KAISER PERMANENTE. This is SACRAMENTO. Doctor. Harrison What is your message to girls and women? >> There are three main points. First, ideally, we tried to prevent cervical cancer. It is due to her HPV virus and IT in large part. If you focus on prevention by vaccinating your teens early and screening them regularly at age 21. If your doctor's office calls you with an unusual test, come back and follow up. Look them up for up. Laetitia: Do you think this is dangerous? >> Absolutely, my son he's 11 years old. I took in his son and vaccinated him. I was caught off guard. I thought the answer was an absolute yes, so come quickly. The problem is that most people who work exposed to the HPV virus, especially men, Jeanette, know they are carriers, but they don't know they are. They can send it to their partner. It can cause cancer at an early age. Especially for my patients and women, and young women of reproductive age, receiving a diagnosis can be quite a shock. Leticia: Tell me about the black and brown units. >> High rates of cervical cancer diagnosis, especially in the Latinx community. Higher mortality from certain areas — cervical cancer in the average American community — the African-American community. When it comes to screening, we see a difference. In fact, cervical cancer diagnosis rates are low. I hope that's the way we look at it as a country and the way we focus on it. Laetitia: When people talk about cancer they think it's caused by food , this has nothing to do with diet, right? >> THIS IS UNIQUE, LOVE — Often we think of cancer, but you think of age. We are learning a lot about cervical cancer caused by this unique virus. Most of them are transmitted through sexual contact. Therefore, very young patients are at risk. Unfortunately, it can become a very aggressive cancer if not diagnosed early. It can have devastating consequences. Leticia: Some families want to do their own research, how can they do it to find helpful information? >> Cervical Cancer and HPV Vaccination There are very good sources of information, including the CDC that talks about Talk to your doctor, pediatrician and OB/GYN. We are always happy to provide additional information.

