Why Coffee with Milk Helps Reduce Inflammation
- Combining polyphenols with amino acids can enhance the anti-inflammatory properties of polyphenols.
- For this study, researchers tested coffee and milk and the results were encouraging.
- Incorporating polyphenols into your diet has many benefits. Sources of polyphenols include berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, green tea, red wine, pomegranates, apples, nuts (almonds, walnuts, etc.), and extra virgin olive oil.
Polyphenols are compounds found in plant foods. Antioxidant-filled polyphenols help lower the oxidative stress that causes inflammation.
In addition, they improve gut health, Reduce your risk of chronic disease such as heart disease and some cancers.
However, research on polyphenols is limited, but new research is helping researchers understand the effects of these substances on inflammation. was found to be able to be suppressed.
Researchers from the Department of Food Science at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark wanted to find out what happens when polyphenols are combined with proteins found in foods.
They tested whether the molecules could bind to each other in a coffee drink with milk. Coffee beans contain polyphenols and milk contains protein. The discovery is promising and the molecules have bound.
Research published in Agricultural and Food Chemistry Journal, We examined how immune cells responded when exposed to combinations of polyphenols and amino acids. They found that cells exposed to both of these substances were twice as effective in fighting inflammation compared to polyphenols alone.
Researchers speculate that this reaction may occur when protein is combined with other foods, including fruits and vegetables.
Further research needs to be carried out.
“It is natural to think that when polyphenols combine with amino acids, their properties change.” Marianne Nissen Lund, MSc in Food Science, University of Copenhagen “With food, it can be both positive and negative because it depends on the type and concentration of polyphenols and what kind of food the reaction occurs in,” the study’s lead author told Healthline.
For example, in meat products, some polyphenols can improve functional properties such as gelling, but only if dosed correctly. Nissen-Lund added that it can lead to cloudy formations in beer and the like.
“Combining polyphenols with amino acids may increase the bioavailability of polyphenols and increase the release of anti-inflammatory compounds, resulting in improved health. Adil McBour A nutrition and metabolic disease expert at Pakistan’s Allama Iqbal Medical College told Healthline.
In this study, researchers focused on the potential anti-inflammatory effects of polyphenols.
“Although polyphenols readily react with proteins in food and their effects on food quality have been studied to some extent, their impact on the anti-inflammatory effects of polyphenols relevant to human health is unknown,” said Nissen Lund. I’m here. “To my knowledge, this is the first time polyphenols have been examined in immune cells in response to amino acids. The next step is to investigate their effects in animals.”
Given the many health benefits of polyphenols, the food industry and researchers are working to add just the right amount of polyphenols for optimal quality.
“Humans don’t absorb as much polyphenols, so scientists are trying to find ways to combine polyphenols with proteins to increase their absorption in the body. ,” explained Nissen Lund.
Other sources of polyphenols include berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, etc.), green tea, red wine, pomegranates, apples, nuts (almonds, walnuts, etc.), and extra virgin olive oil.
It is important to note that the amount and type of polyphenols in foods can vary greatly depending on growing conditions, processing, and storage, so a varied intake of these foods may help to balance polyphenols. You can ensure your intake.
