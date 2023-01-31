Valley Fever, historically found only in the Southwest, is on the rise. It can have devastating consequences.

Doctors could not figure out what was wrong with Devin Buckley.

It was February 2018, and a previously healthy 18-year-old boy found himself unable to avoid the wind on his way to the bathroom. It appeared out of nowhere, on top of rapid weight loss, stomach problems, and extreme fatigue.

The Campus Health Center at the University of Arizona in Tucson, where Buckley was enrolled as a freshman, had no answer.

Buckley was at his home in Chicago for spring break, but had trouble breathing and was taken to the intensive care unit.It was there that he was finally diagnosed valley fever, After a family friend advised a doctor to test it.

“I’m surprised it wasn’t known for something this serious,” Buckley, 24, said. “When I was first diagnosed with cancer, the word cancer was a buzzword among some doctors. It just shows how serious the disease is.

Valley fever is an infection caused by breathing spores of the fungus Coccidioides. Spores survive heat and drought and persist in the soil. Spores can become airborne when the dirt is disturbed by construction, wind, or even walking.

Prior to his diagnosis, Devin Buckley was an active and outgoing teenager. He graduated high school in 2017. Courtesy Devin Buckley

This fungus is endemic to the hot, dry soils of the Southwest. Arizona and California account for his 97% of all U.S. cases of Valley Fever, according to the California Department of Public Health.

But that could change: fungal infectionincluding Valley Fever, increasingly Diagnosed outside the normal range. One study in the journal geohealth We predicted that climate change could push Valley Fever’s reach eastward, through the Great Plains, and northward to the Canadian border by the end of this century.

“as temperature risesand the western half of the United States will remain very dry, desert-like soils will expand, and these dry conditions will allow Coccidioides to live in new places. Currently a staff scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The ‘tremendous extent’ of the disease

Approximately 20,000 cases of Valley fever were reported in 2019, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention He said this is likely an underestimate. Valley fever is easily diagnosed with a blood test, but it has long been misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed due to a lack of knowledge about the disease by both the general public and doctors.

Most people with Valley Fever may be completely unaware that they have it.the symptoms are often similar respiratory viral infection: Fatigue, cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle pain.

“If you see a patient with pneumonia who lives in the Southwest or has traveled to the Southwest, valley fever has to be included in what we call the differential diagnosis. “It’s one of the things we can’t do,” said Lois Johnson, M.D., medical director of Khan Medical’s Valley Fever Institute in Bakersfield, California.

In 5% to 10% of cases, the infection can cause serious, long-term lung problems, according to the CDC.

“It definitely has a tremendous spectrum. You know, from people who inhale the spores to people who actually don’t have symptoms but develop immunity,” said the University of California, Davis infection. disease expert George Thompson, Ph.D. infection, meningitis, or multisite dissemination, that is, outside the lung at multiple different sites in the body. A fulminant infection means the rapid and severe onset of the disease in an otherwise healthy person.

“The majority are somewhere in between, but they still have subacute illness,” he said. “They are sick for weeks to months, with cough, fatigue, fever and chills. So it remains a significant illness.”

Valley fever can be difficult to treat. Some patients need to take antifungal medications for months or years, which can lead to unpleasant side effects such as hair loss, chapped lips, and dry skin.

Years after Buckley was diagnosed, the disease spread from his lungs to his spine and legs.he was put on ventilator 3 times. Last time his 2021 was the longest, he was on a ventilator for two weeks.

Since being diagnosed in 2018, Buckley has been hospitalized multiple times, including three times on a ventilator. Courtesy Devin Buckley

“The ventilator was working 100 percent at one point. It was breathing for me,” he said. “They told my mom to be prepared for me not to be here.”

Buckley has re-learned how to walk, eat and perform basic daily tasks, but he’s not out of the woods yet. His life is radically different than it was before he became ill, full of doctor visits, surgeries and hospitalizations.

hope on the horizon

Scientists have been trying to develop a vaccine for valley fever since the 1960s, according to the CDC. In the 1980s, he finally had one candidate tested on humans, but it didn’t work.

But recently, researchers at the University of Arizona School of Medicine in Tucson have developed a highly effective vaccine for dogs. Dogs are as susceptible to valley fever as humans.

The two-dose vaccine uses a genetically tweaked version of coccidioides so that it doesn’t cause disease but trains the immune system to recognize and respond to future infections. can.

The vaccine could be approved for use in dogs by the USDA by early 2024. If approved, it would be the first time the United States has approved a vaccine to protect against fungal infections in animals or humans.

Dr. Lisa Schwitz, a veterinarian and research scientist at the University of Arizona School of Medicine Valley Fever Center for Excellence, led the development of the Valley Fever vaccine for dogs. Noelle Haro-Gomez / University of Arizona Health

Dr. John Gargiani, director of the Valley Fever Center for Excellence at the University of Arizona School of Medicine, worked on vaccine research for dogs. He’s now focused on getting the vaccine into human clinical trials.

“I am really very hopeful,” he said. “From my point of view, there is a candidate worth evaluating at the moment, and I think it is probably effective, and I will use it.”

Still, a licensed human valley fever vaccine is years away. If all goes according to plan (which is not always the case in the scientific process), Galgiani said the earliest he could have this vaccine available to humans is eight years.

But experts say it’s time to jump on the research momentum to advance vaccine development before Valley fever hits more people in the country.

“I think fungi are just the superbugs to come. I’m here. “They are really here to stay. This fight is just beginning.”

