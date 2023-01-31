Are 3D printed “retina” models useful?

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common cause of blindness in people over the age of 65 in the United States.

New research is using stem cells to help recreate parts of the retina affected by AMD, which may help researchers learn more about the condition.

Researchers have created a biodegradable model by 3D printing that enables the study of the blood-retinal barrier. almost 20 million adults live together in america age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a condition that can lead to blindness. now Recent research Using a new, technologically advanced model of the retina could help researchers learn more about macular degeneration, including how it can be treated.The work was published in a scientific journal nature’s way.

One of the challenges in AMD research and treatment is the difficulty of observing the progression of the human condition without a physiological model. In this new study, a 3D-printed, biodegradable model was developed that allows researchers to study what is known as the blood-retinal barrier. The blood-retinal barrier is involved in the delivery of nutrients and removal of waste products from retinal pigment epithelial cells, which themselves are critical to health. photoreceptor in your eyes. “By replicating that barrier, they created cell surfaces on both sides of the model.” Dr. Mark FrommerOphthalmologist at Manhattan Eye and Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital. This model reproduces the components of the blood-retinal barrier, including the retinal pigment epithelium, Bruch’s membrane, and choriocapillaris. All of these are important when researching AMD. Normally, Bruch’s membrane helps regulate the exchange of nutrients and waste products between the blood vessel-rich choriocapillaris and the retinal pigment epithelium. However, the effects of AMD can disrupt this process, damaging the retinal pigment epithelium and ultimately impacting vision. “By creating this 3D image, all these components help researchers study the process. [of AMD]Researchers have created a system for studying disease processes in vitroversus live, which is a big difference. “ First, the researchers printed stem cell combinations of three types of cells (endothelial, pericyte, and fibroblast) onto a 3D scaffold. Retinal pigment epithelial cells were then seeded on the opposite side of the scaffold. The cells then started making real layers that resembled the structures found in the structure of the human eye. It is hoped that scientists will eventually be able to use this model to study AMD and potentially develop more effective therapies to help treat or cure the condition.

Macular degeneration, or age-related macular degeneration, is a problem of the retina of the eye. It occurs when a part of the retina called the macula is damaged.damage to the macula impair a person’s ability Peripheral vision remains normal, allowing you to see details both near and far. There are two types of macular degeneration: dry and wet.Dry AMD is the most common, about 80% of people who have AMD. Dry AMD occurs when the macula thins with age, causing protein proliferation that begins to destroy the retinal pigment epithelium, disrupting the blood vessels behind the eye. Ultimately this can lead to the destruction of blood vessels and cause blindness. Wet AMD is less common, but more serious. This occurs when abnormal blood vessels grow under the retina and can leak blood and other fluids, causing scarring of the macula and again leading to blindness.

There is currently no cure for dry AMD. To treat wet AMD, a drug called anti-VEGF injections can help reduce the number of abnormal blood vessels in the retina. VEGF, or vascular endothelial growth factor, is what causes the growth of blood vessels behind the retina. Increased VEGF is partly responsible for wet AMD. “These injections [protein] Inhibits growth factors by blocking VEGF on the retina, which suppresses subretinal hemorrhage. “ That’s for Wet AMD. There is no official cure for dry AMD, but there are injections designed to slow down the retinal degeneration in dry AMD, says Fromer. As such, this new study could potentially be a game changer, allowing researchers to study the full picture of how the outer blood-retinal barrier is affected in AMD. Both dry and wet AMD scenarios can be created. “You can see how different drugs affect that outer blood-retinal barrier. You can see the complex interactions between different types of cells within that area. In the future, it may be possible to have implantable genetically engineered retinas,” added Fromer. “That’s a long way off. But it will be hope.”