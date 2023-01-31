Decreased Employment Probability for Arthritis Patients





According to a study published in , arthritis sufferers who wish to remain employed in their day-to-day duties may benefit from policy interventions specifically targeted at those working in small private companies. social science and medicine.1 Future research should focus on the cost-effectiveness of these interventions. “There are different types of arthritis, some more common in certain age groups,” the researchers stressed. “But all forms of arthritis can make people’s lives difficult because of pain, swelling, stiffness, and difficulty moving in one or more joints. It can affect your ability to work, find work you enjoy, pursue your desired career path, and achieve your ambitions.” In this study, the effects of labor market outcomes and the types of people affected were analyzed. Data from three population-representative household panel surveys (British Household Panel Survey [BHPS]English Longitudinal Study on Aging [ELSA]UK Household Longitudinal Survey [UKHLS]) were collected between 2001 and 2019. Propensity scores were matched between a non-arthritic control cohort and 18,014 arthritic adults aged 18 to 80 years living in the United Kingdom (UK). Multistage regression models were used to examine the relationship between arthritis and employment, and between income and hours worked conditioned on employment. Heterogeneity was determined by age, education, gender, employer type, and NS-SEC job classification. A 3 percentage point reduction in employment probability was observed in patients with arthritis. Effect sizes varied throughout the patient’s lifetime, with the largest amounts reported in female patients, uneducated patients, and those in routine or intermediate occupations; When compared to patients working for large private companies, as opposed to large private companies and non-private employers. A diagnosis of arthritis was associated with an 11 percentage point reduction in employment probability among 50-year-old female participants without a degree. However, men in the same age group without a degree reported only a 5% reduction. Employed men with arthritis earned less than men without arthritis, but others, including women with degrees and men without degrees, reported similar earnings regardless of arthritis status. Professional patients diagnosed with arthritis also earned less, especially women over the age of 40, further indicating that reduced working hours boosted their income. This study was enhanced by a large sample size to allow researchers to analyze individual-level heterogeneity. The long follow-up also allowed the investigator to make comparisons with previous investigators, reducing the risk of bias in her recall. However, arthritis is self-reported and may include other musculoskeletal conditions that may be incorrectly considered as arthritis. Additionally, the data set utilized did not allow researchers to assess the severity or type of arthritis. This may have influenced the arthritic outcome to the labor market outcome. “Our study provided evidence that arthritis impacts labor market outcomes, with the condition leading to lower employability and lower earnings for those employed,” the study said. “We also showed that different groups were more affected than others.” reference: Rajah, N., et al. (2023) How does arthritis affect employment? Longitudinal evidence on 18,000 UK adults with arthritis compared with matched controls. Social Sciences and Medicine Part C Health Economics. doi.org/10.1016/j.socscimed.2022.115606.

