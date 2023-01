A proposed hospital at Shotley Bridge would replace the current facility two miles away, with local NHS officials saying the facility is outdated and requires significant investment to maintain. increase. The three-story hospital in Medical Architecture provides outpatient services and diagnostics, an emergency care center, cancer services medical investigation unit, chemotherapy day unit, family health services, and a 16-bed rehabilitation inpatient ward. The 1.4-hectare site is built around two courtyards, allowing natural light into the hospital and “nearly all” occupied rooms with outside views. One of the courtyards, both designed by landscape architect ONE Environment, has seating areas for patients, staff, and visitors, and the other is just for patients and staff to assist in their rehabilitation. A spokesperson for Medical Architecture said they wanted to create a high-profile civic building that blends in with the local community. The architect uses a light, textured buff brick for cladding, similar to the sandstone traditionally used in important municipal buildings in County Durham. The hospital features profiled, glass-reinforced concrete panels that the architect said “emulate the texture and hardness of stone in its crafted form.” Medical architecture also includes undulating perforated metal rain shelters on top of buildings. This is a tribute to the former Consett Steelworks that once occupied the site. The architects said they hoped the building would encourage an active and healthy lifestyle. We designed the site with a new walkway from the center of town. The hospital will be built on the site of an old coal mine that has been vacant since the 1980s, and consultants have asked the builders to strengthen the ground with excavation and grouting before redevelopment work begins. Recommended. Directed by Lianne Knotts medical architecturethe hospital welcomed and said it would create an “environment for care that promotes health and recovery.” “From the very early design stages, the importance of this new hospital was clear and we set out to design a location that would inspire local pride. It has the flexibility to adapt to society’s future health needs.” Shotley Bridge Hospital is part of the government’s commitment to build or significantly expand 48 hospitals by 2030. Shotley Bridge is one of 10 hospitals in cohort 2 of the program. Jane Curry, Program Manager, County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, said:

