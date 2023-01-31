Doctors in England and Wales have been urged to monitor people’s drinking habits.alcohol





GP England Amid concerns that thousands of people with alcohol problems are ‘slipping the net’, Wales has been asked to ask detailed questions of patients about their drinking habits. More than 10 million people consume levels of alcohol that are dangerous to their health, according to experts. While millions of people are mild or moderate alcoholics, approximately 600,000 are severe alcoholics and would greatly benefit from professional alcohol treatment as a result. However, only 1 in 6 of the population who could benefit from alcohol treatment actually consumes alcohol. national laboratories health And Care Excellence (Nice), a health care watchdog, wants to ensure people’s drinking habits are properly documented by their doctors and health care workers, as well as professionals in social care, the volunteer sector, and criminal justice. I have created a guidance requesting The move is aimed at ensuring that support is available for everyone who needs it. Thousands of people miss out on help, support, or referrals to professional services to curb problem drinking, Nice said. Proper and detailed recording of information also means patients are not repeatedly asked about their drinking habits, added Nice. “Many of us are asked about alcohol use when interacting with health services, but if proper questionnaires are not used, people with alcohol problems can slip through the net and get the support they need. may not be available,” said Dr. Paul. “We know that many people who are dependent on alcohol are not receiving treatment, and there could be many reasons for this, but it is part of a health and care system that continuously learns from data. As such, we will use a validated questionnaire to provide the Commissioner with the information necessary to organize the appropriate services.” A 2018 survey of GP records of 1.8 million adults across the UK found that half had no information on their alcohol consumption data. Less than 1 in 10 he had screening test scores. Health professionals should use validated questionnaires to ensure that information about how much and how often they drink is properly recorded. Nice has also asked Social Care Services, Criminal Justice, Community Services, and Volunteer Services to ensure systems use validated alcohol questionnaires when asking people about their alcohol use. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer share the top stories and what they mean. Free on weekday mornings. Privacy Notice: The newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, privacy policyWe use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google. privacy policy When Terms of service application. Richard Piper Chief Executive Officer alcohol change uk The charity said the new guidance would be widely welcomed. he said: “Approximately 600,000 people have severe alcohol dependence and would greatly benefit from professional alcohol treatment as a result. “Professional alcohol treatment is commissioned by local authorities across England and is provided free of charge to all who need it. And it works. But there is a big problem now: Only about one in six people who could benefit from alcohol treatment actually started it. A draft quality standard containing five statements on the diagnosis and management of alcohol use disorders has been submitted for consultation until February 28.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/jan/31/doctors-england-wales-urged-monitor-peoples-drinking-habits The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos