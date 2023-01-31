Humira loses exclusivity as Amgen counterfeit hits market : Shot

. JB Reed/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Humira, an injectable treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases, with $200 billion in revenue in 20 years, has lost its monopoly.Early Tuesday morning, California-based biotech company Amgen announced Amjevita, an approximate copy of the first-ever best-selling drug. At least seven of his Humira knockoffs, known as biosimilars, are expected to arrive later this year.

“Finally!” said Samir Awsale With laughter and smiles. An Associate Executive Director of Permanente Medical Group, his Awsare advises state-owned insurance company Kaiser Permanente on prescription drug policies. Other groups representing insurers, patients or employers are also eager that these biosimilars will bring more competition and hope they can reduce spending on popular treatments. .

But among industry watchers, uncertainty about whether competition alone will drive prices down is the dominant sentiment.

“I’m pretty worried,” said Marta Wosinska Economist and Fellow of the Brookings Institution.

Humira’s loss of exclusivity is the biggest challenge the fledgling US biosimilar market has faced to date. This is a key market for keeping drug costs down in the United States, which relies primarily on competition rather than regulation to keep spending down.

If these challengers to Humira don’t pass this test, some take it as a sign that something in this market is fundamentally broken.

Great opportunity for the beleaguered biosimilars market

biosimilars are rapid growth a class of drugs called biologicsimmunotherapy, insulin, and a wide range of therapeutic or prophylactic methods, including certain vaccines made from living cells.

While biologics are driving many of medicine’s most exciting new advances, such as shrinking tumors, controlling diabetes, and even delaying dementia, they’re also consuming more money. Explanation close to half of U.S. pharmaceutical spending, despite Less than 3% of prescriptions.

Since debuting in the US in 2015, biosimilars have struggled to cope with the impact of plummeting prices that have devoured the market for generics. save US patients and insurers $300 billion a year.

Differences between biosimilars and generic drugs

Unlike generics, biosimilars face a unique set of regulatory, manufacturing, and business challenges. Traditional medicines can be replicated like cookbook recipes using chemical processes. In contrast, biologics are grown in living cells and are therefore difficult to mimic, making biosimilars more difficult and costly to manufacture. Experts debate whether these unique challenges have doomed this market or whether biosimilars need more time to establish themselves.

Humira offers this distressed market the best opportunity for success.

“It looks like all the debris is there,” Wosińska said. “A lot of money on the table [and] Eight companies are ready to jump in. “

If there is a shortage of biosimilars again, Wosinska et al. are concerned that future biosimilar investments could be adversely affected. This cuts down on competition and causes people to pay higher drug prices, higher insurance premiums, and bigger taxes for programs like Medicare.

Fierce competition for market share

To pass this test and demonstrate that biosimilars can build a strong and healthy future in the United States, Humira challengers will need to realize significant savings and gobble up market share.

Experts, and even Humira’s own manufacturer, AbbVie — believes this new competition will soon nearly halve spending on drugs. These savings benefit not only employers, who bear most of the drug costs for many Americans, but also insurance companies and their intermediaries. According to the original calculations done for the trade-off by Medical Expenses Institute, employers spent over $15 billion on Humira in 2020. It’s less clear how much of the cost savings will trickle down to patients who can spend more than $70,000 a year on this drug.

The very hard part of passing this test is taking away significant market share from Humira maker AbbVie. After a 20-year head start, the pharmaceutical company has spent billions building barriers to “slow down competitors and protect the market as much as possible.” Robin FeldmanProfessor of Law, University of California, San Francisco.

The company’s tactics include tweaking Humira’s formula to make its biosimilar competitors look less similar. AbbVie also added two of his own new medicines that target similar patient populations and increase the company’s market share.AbbVie in recent times projected The two agents, Rinvoq and Skyrizi, will exceed Humira’s record annual sales of $20 billion by 2027.

AbbVie declined multiple requests for comment, but when addressing the upcoming biosimilar competition on its February 2020 earnings call, CEO Richard Gonzalez said, “Our goal is to: , to maintain as much market share as possible in the most profitable way possible.”

AbbVie’s actions are just one of the hurdles facing biosimilars.

“Everybody is feeding in the feeders,” said Feldman.

America’s complex drug purchasing system — rife with clandestine rebates and complex fees — creates perverse financial incentives.

For example, most insurance companies rely on intermediaries to negotiate deals with pharmaceutical companies, who determine which drugs are covered and how much a patient pays at the pharmacy counter. But these intermediaries have their own profit motives, Are known It gives favorable compensation to more expensive drugs if the manufacturer offers a favorable deal.

These contracts are private, but so far, in the case of Humira, two of the three largest insurance brokers in the country have Said they schedule Charge patients the same out-of-pocket costs for Humira as biosimilar alternatives.

“Switching to biosimilars doesn’t reduce patient burden,” says Feldman. “Why are you switching? [a brand] you already know [one] If you’re paying the same, don’t you know?

Competing for biosimilars is much harder as patients have no financial incentive to switch. Biosimilars often fight over patients and their doctors who have relied on Humira for years.so Research Conducted by the University of Chicago research group NORC, only 31% of physicians said they were very likely to switch patients doing well on biologics to biosimilar versions.

Additionally, pharmacists must obtain a brand-new prescription for a biosimilar before replacing it with a brand-name competitor. With conventional generic drugs, pharmacist replacement is basically automatic and does not require a new prescription. Meanwhile, one of Humira’s biosimilar competitors, Cyltezo, is expected to hit the U.S. market in July. Food and Drug Administration Special Approval Allows auto-swap, most others do not.

Only one major insurer said biosimilars would mitigate the financial blow needed to gain significant market share. David Chen, who directs Kaiser Permanente’s use of specialty medicines, said the insurer plans to stop covering Humira by the end of 2023. He expects at least 90% of patients to switch to biosimilar alternatives, and Kaiser should save hundreds of millions of patients. dollars per year.

calculation on the horizon

If the biosimilar market falls short of its expectations again, economist Wosinska said she sees a bigger tally. We anticipate fewer competitors to consider and withdraw entirely, lowering the price of the next big biological blockbuster.

Congress can also act to fix certain flaws, other experts said. They may try to change regulations to make the market cheaper and easier for businesses to thrive. Accept price regulation.

This is an option that has been considered untouchable for decades.However, the passage of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act that gave the federal government new power We put that road squarely on the map to bring down drug prices.

This story comes from a health policy podcast trade off,partner side effects public mediaDan Gorenstein is the executive editor of Tradeoffs and Leslie Walker is the show’s senior producer, January 26thTradeoffs medical expense coverage is partially supported by Arnold Ventures and West Health.