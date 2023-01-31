Health
How to clear your head in a stressful work environment
Stress affects everyone differently. Some people’s nervous systems are more sensitive to triggers such as a noisy office. However, high-performing people who work in environments that cause constant stress are at higher risk of burnout. Think executives, first responders, stockbrokers, healthcare workers.
The stakes make it hard for these workplace professionals to keep their emotions in check. You don’t even have to serve withalmost anyone can face stressful work environment If there is a gap between perceived resources and demand. Still, there are ways to tune your emotions while meeting performance expectations. It helps to learn from someone who does it every day. Here are some tips on how to do this.
focus on purpose
Stress is distracting in many ways. When that happens, you can feel overwhelmed. You may notice that to a stressor he tends to react in one of three ways: fight, flight or freeze.this is your how the body reacts to something you believe to be a threat.
Your nervous system, including your brain, can go into overdrive and try to escape the situation or shut down. Each of these reactions has biological and psychological reasons. However, they can interfere with your work.
In a stressful work environment, you may not be able to keep your heart beating. But you can learn to work through your body’s reactions. One important way to do this is to focus on your purpose. That mission can be immediate, like responding to a crisis, or longer-term, like building a successful company. Focus on what helps you reach your performance goals during stressful times.
Dr. Benjamin Hill He is an award-winning orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine and founder of the American Hip Institute. During the operation, the patient’s life is at stake, but he is calm and focused on acting. he said: One of my favorite things about him as a surgeon is that he needs to be completely focused on the present and the task at hand. With surgery, there is no room for the mind to wander and be stressed by regrets and anxieties. “
stay focusedbenefits everyone working in stressful environments, regardless of the circumstances. Taking your time and paying attention to what you need in the moment can increase your chances of high performance and success.
give yourself time to process
When someone talks to you with strong feelings, it’s natural to want to respond with similar feelings.humans, especially high level of empathy, built to reflect the emotions of others. However, maximizing direct emotion can have a negative impact on performance.
Arguably, a frustrating and demanding work environment can take its toll.It also doesn’t help when you’re in a stressful situation outside of work, such as caring for an aging family member or children. Still, responding to tense work situations with anger is not the ideal way to handle them. Taking a step back gives you time to think strategically and tackle highly tense situations.
Depending on the situation, it can take hours to process your emotions. For example, take the time to determine the best solution before replying to an email or calling back. Other scenarios, such as real-time conversations, may not provide enough space. But you can take a deep breath, ask the other person a question, and give yourself some time.
recognize the trigger
Not everyone has the same level of stress tolerance. This means that you and your coworkers may not see the same stressors in the same way: perhaps one of your coworkers’ girlfriends works a 14-hour shift several days in a row. I think it’s okay. But it doesn’t work for you. In turn, this type of schedule impacts your ability to provide top-notch service to your clients.
Recognizing the negative impact of too many long shifts can help you come up with solutions to mitigate the impact. You can also discuss with your boss how to create a different schedule. If this is not possible, try taking adequate breaks when you are away from work. This may mean renegotiating some family obligations or limiting the number of personal requests they try to meet.
for others, stress trigger At work, you may have too many competing responsibilities. This scenario can happen to any manager regardless of rank. Because leaders deal with multifaceted problems. They have direct reports and superiors who come to them for solutions. Setting boundaries, addressing each issue individually, and voicing your need for support are ways to stay calm under pressure.
keep calm
Stressful work environments are not always in control. Anyone who works in healthcare or public service can attest to the frequent imbalance between resources and workloads. Some jobs also inherently come with high-risk responsibilities. These pressures can provoke physical and emotional reactions and interfere with acceptable outcomes.
However, you can learn to recognize when your body is responding to stress and pay attention to why. Techniques such as focusing on your mission can help you get through upsetting situations. Keeping calm isn’t about eliminating all stressors, it’s about changing the way you manage them.
