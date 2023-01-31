Matters of the Heart – Nevada Independent

With American Heart Month just around the corner, it’s important to shine a light on cardiovascular health and heart disease. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States

Every 34 seconds, one person dies from cardiovascular disease in the United States. Additionally, heart disease can affect anyone at any age and can lead to heart attacks and strokes. But what are the causes and symptoms of heart disease?

cause, risk factor

The heart is a powerful and complex organ. There are several factors that allow it to be defeated and function daily.

Heart disease is associated with high cholesterol, stress and high blood pressure.

Cholesterol is needed by the body to make hormones, plays a role in building healthy cells, and aids in digestion. Based on diet and family history, a person may produce more than average cholesterol, which can build up in the body’s blood vessels.

High levels of cholesterol can create “plaque”, a substance that deposits within the walls of blood vessels, reducing blood flow to organs such as the heart. It can cause a heart condition called coronary artery disease, which can lead to cardiac arrest. High cholesterol is also associated with life-changing complications such as stroke, kidney disease, and cognitive decline (due to insufficient blood flow to the brain).

Additionally, stress can increase the risk of heart disease. When people are anxious or stressed, they become sedentary, less active, and the heart doesn’t get the blood it needs. Exercise is a way to keep your heart healthy because your heart needs a certain amount of pressure. When people are stressed, they are less likely to eat a healthy diet, which can increase their risk of high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease.

Some people choose alcohol or smoking as a way to cope with the stresses of everyday life. Smoking can raise blood pressure throughout the day, so this can also affect your overall heart health. Prolonged high blood pressure increases your risk of heart disease. Stress can also cause high blood pressure, and sustained periods of high blood pressure can lead to cardiovascular disease because blood vessels are not meant to maintain high speeds or high pressures.

Heart disease can also be related to a person’s family history. If you have a family history, you are more likely to develop certain diseases, including heart disease. For example, cholesterol can be inherited, known as familial dyslipidemia. If this happens, be sure to let your healthcare provider know. By sharing this information, we can detect heart disease early and reduce the risk of developing heart disease.

Warning signs, subclinical symptoms, and reduced risk

There may be some warning signs of heart disease, such as chest, neck, or shoulder pain, but not everyone experiences symptoms. It may not be associated with the symptoms of heart attack and is often referred to as the ‘silent killer’. It is important to have a yearly check-up with a healthcare provider who can assess your risk factors.

The good news about heart disease is that there are ways to reduce your risk of developing heart disease, including diet, exercise, and annual check-ups.

To keep your heart in top shape, include healthy fruits and leafy greens, clean proteins, fiber and whole grains in your diet. It is also recommended to “taste the rainbow”. Eating a variety of colorful berries, beans and vegetables. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, it can prevent inflammation. For exercise, develop a regular fitness routine or take short walks. Movement is key.

Finally, keep investing in maintaining a healthy heart. Because the heart helps the overall functioning of the body. It allows us to carry out our daily tasks and experience the joy of life and is arguably one of the most important core parts of who we are. How we handle it and ourselves matter.

Bayo Curry-Winchell, M.D., M.S., is a Reno-based board-certified emergency physician family physician and medical director of community engagement and health equity at Carbon Health, Saint Mary’s Medical serves as the medical director of She is the group and founder of Beyond Clinical Walls.