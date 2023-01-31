Health
Matters of the Heart – Nevada Independent
With American Heart Month just around the corner, it’s important to shine a light on cardiovascular health and heart disease. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States
Every 34 seconds, one person dies from cardiovascular disease in the United States. Additionally, heart disease can affect anyone at any age and can lead to heart attacks and strokes. But what are the causes and symptoms of heart disease?
cause, risk factor
The heart is a powerful and complex organ. There are several factors that allow it to be defeated and function daily.
Heart disease is associated with high cholesterol, stress and high blood pressure.
Cholesterol is needed by the body to make hormones, plays a role in building healthy cells, and aids in digestion. Based on diet and family history, a person may produce more than average cholesterol, which can build up in the body’s blood vessels.
High levels of cholesterol can create “plaque”, a substance that deposits within the walls of blood vessels, reducing blood flow to organs such as the heart. It can cause a heart condition called coronary artery disease, which can lead to cardiac arrest. High cholesterol is also associated with life-changing complications such as stroke, kidney disease, and cognitive decline (due to insufficient blood flow to the brain).
Additionally, stress can increase the risk of heart disease. When people are anxious or stressed, they become sedentary, less active, and the heart doesn’t get the blood it needs. Exercise is a way to keep your heart healthy because your heart needs a certain amount of pressure. When people are stressed, they are less likely to eat a healthy diet, which can increase their risk of high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease.
Some people choose alcohol or smoking as a way to cope with the stresses of everyday life. Smoking can raise blood pressure throughout the day, so this can also affect your overall heart health. Prolonged high blood pressure increases your risk of heart disease. Stress can also cause high blood pressure, and sustained periods of high blood pressure can lead to cardiovascular disease because blood vessels are not meant to maintain high speeds or high pressures.
Heart disease can also be related to a person’s family history. If you have a family history, you are more likely to develop certain diseases, including heart disease. For example, cholesterol can be inherited, known as familial dyslipidemia. If this happens, be sure to let your healthcare provider know. By sharing this information, we can detect heart disease early and reduce the risk of developing heart disease.
Warning signs, subclinical symptoms, and reduced risk
There may be some warning signs of heart disease, such as chest, neck, or shoulder pain, but not everyone experiences symptoms. It may not be associated with the symptoms of heart attack and is often referred to as the ‘silent killer’. It is important to have a yearly check-up with a healthcare provider who can assess your risk factors.
The good news about heart disease is that there are ways to reduce your risk of developing heart disease, including diet, exercise, and annual check-ups.
To keep your heart in top shape, include healthy fruits and leafy greens, clean proteins, fiber and whole grains in your diet. It is also recommended to “taste the rainbow”. Eating a variety of colorful berries, beans and vegetables. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, it can prevent inflammation. For exercise, develop a regular fitness routine or take short walks. Movement is key.
Finally, keep investing in maintaining a healthy heart. Because the heart helps the overall functioning of the body. It allows us to carry out our daily tasks and experience the joy of life and is arguably one of the most important core parts of who we are. How we handle it and ourselves matter.
Bayo Curry-Winchell, M.D., M.S., is a Reno-based board-certified emergency physician family physician and medical director of community engagement and health equity at Carbon Health, Saint Mary’s Medical serves as the medical director of She is the group and founder of Beyond Clinical Walls.
|
Sources
2/ https://thenevadaindependent.com/article/matters-of-the-heart
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Matters of the Heart – Nevada Independent
- How to set a dynamic profile picture on Instagram
- How to clear your head in a stressful work environment
- Gophers rise to No. 1 in men’s hockey polls
- Humira loses exclusivity as Amgen counterfeit hits market : Shot
- Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Ground History and T20I Records
- First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo wholesales negligee bags at Beringharjo Market
- Fairy-like robots fly with the power of wind and light — ScienceDaily
- Impact of Social Deprivation Index on Hospital Outcomes of COVID-19
- 4.1 earthquake near Livingston | KECI – NBC Montana
- Imran Khan plans to return to Bani Gala residence
- Tennis: The Huskies are eliminated by the Eagles in the season opener