Deadly VEXAS syndrome is more common than doctors thought





A mysterious new disease may be the cause of severe, unexplained inflammation in older men. increase. Discovered only two years ago, VEXAS syndrome 1 in 4,000 men over 50scientists estimate January 24 jamThe disease also occurs in older women, but less frequently. Overall, there may be more than 15,000 people suffering from the syndrome in the United States, says study co-author David Beck, a clinical geneticist at his NYU Langone Health in New York City. These numbers show that doctors need to pay attention to his VEXAS, says Beck. “It’s underrated and underdiagnosed. Many doctors still don’t realize it.” Science news headlines in your inbox Headlines and summaries of the latest Science News articles. Delivered to your email inbox every Thursday. Thank you for signing up! A problem occurred while signing up. Beck’s team reported discovering VEXAS syndrome in 2020. A mutation in a gene called UBA1 For a range of symptoms including fever, low blood count and inflammation. His team’s new study is the first to estimate how often VEXAS occurs in the general population, and the results are surprising. “It’s more prevalent than we thought,” says Emma Groarke, a hematologist at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. VEXAS tend to appear later in life — after people have somehow acquired UBA1 Mutations in their blood cells. Patients may experience extreme fatigue, lethargy, and skin rashes, Beck says. Once a person’s symptoms begin, Median survival is about 10 yearshis team discovered. Until late 2020, no one knew that there was a genetic link to the unexplained symptoms of VEXAS syndrome. In fact, individuals may be diagnosed with other conditions such as polyarteritis nodosa, inflammatory blood disease, recurrent polychondritis, and connective tissue disorders before being diagnosed with VEXAS. To approximate the number of individuals affected by VEXAS, Beck’s team, in partnership with the NIH and Geisinger Health, combed the electronic health records of more than 160,000 people in Pennsylvania. Causes of illness in people over 50 UBA1 The mutation appeared in approximately 1 in 4,000 males. Among women in that age group, she had the mutation in about 1 in 26,000. Genetic blood tests can help doctors diagnose VEXAS, and treatments such as anti-inflammatory steroids and other immunosuppressants can relieve symptoms. Groarke and her NIH colleagues have also started a small Phase II clinical trial testing bone marrow transplantation as a way to replace patients’ sick blood cells with healthy blood cells. Beck wants to raise awareness about the disease, but recognizes that there is still much more to be done. , so scientists don’t know how the disease affects other populations. I don’t know if it will cause a frenzy. “The more patients diagnosed, the more we learn about the disease,” says Beck. “This is just one step for him in the process of finding more effective treatments.”

