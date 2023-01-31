Cold Plunge: Fountain of Youth or Pointless Pain? | | Fit and Health | Pikes Peak Courier

Anyone with access to a phone and the internet these days has likely seen influencers and even friends jump into stables that are covered in ice and filled with freezing cold water. If you have a few extra bucks, you might have purchased an electric tub that keeps the temperature between 33 and 39 degrees. I also emphasized taking the “plunging” and doing cold plunging into the horse’s trough once a day for his next 30 days and what benefits he could get from this very unpleasant practice. confirmed.

but why? Is it worth it? Or is it the next new fad that may prove worthless in a few years?

Well, I can’t predict what kind of research will be published on this in the next few years, but I can tell you that there’s plenty of discussion about people engaging in cold plunges to reap the health benefits.

We don’t know who first came up with this practice, but the infamous Wim Hof ​​has a huge following for becoming a master of the cold. Cold exposure, also called hormesis, is a short-term stressor. Hormesis, much like exercise, can also be thought of as a “good” type of stress. enjoy.

According to many doctors and scientists, intentional cold exposure is very beneficial for fat loss. While soaking in a frigid bath, your body releases more mitochondria to generate heat. You can think of this simply as energy. When energy like adrenaline and mitochondria are released in response to the cold, scientists have found that more activity is seen from the “brown fat” in the body. ” Brown fat produces more energy to maintain body temperature, so the higher your energy expenditure, the easier it is for your body to burn fat.

It is also known that exposure to cold water causes the body to release white blood cells into the circulation. White blood cells are also white blood cells, cells that fight infections and diseases in the body. Therefore, there is some evidence that cold exposure may be good for boosting the immune system.

For interested men, there is evidence that cold plunges may also help boost testosterone levels and improve fertility. It has been reported to increase sperm concentration.

Cold plunge research also states that cold plunges may improve mental health due to the chemistry that occurs in the body that affects the brain. There is a specific hormone called norepinephrine that works with adrenaline to reach a mental peak for action. Similar to the concept of hormesis, quitting a stressor stresses the body in order to see the compensation, but the same effect has the same effect on the mind. Experiencing an intentional fight or flight response and learning to control stress and discomfort teaches a person to control stress in real life as well. From another scientific point of view, scientists believe that when a person comes out of an unpleasant or painful state, endorphins and dopamine are released into the brain. We are witnessing a massive influx into neurotransmitters.

So while exposing your body to cold sounds like it has a lot of benefits, I think it needs to be done carefully and thoughtfully. If you are new or unaccustomed to the cold, or have a pre-existing medical condition, you are at risk of exposure to extreme cold. Jumping into a 33-degree lake without prior conditioning can shock his body and, in the worst-case scenario, cause him to go into cardiac arrest. It’s best to start with a moderate temperature, such as a cold shower or his 55-degree regulated water tank. Your body will gradually adapt and learn to be more efficient.

Overall, it sounds more and more likely that the benefits of cold exposure are something that all humans could benefit from in some way or another, depending on their goals and adaptive capacity. Since starting this journey, I have noticed that my mental strength has improved significantly and my ability to overcome stress in my life has increased.

Try out!

Nate Wilson is a NASM Certified Personal Trainer and owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified in Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Modification Specialist. Contact Nate at 719-640-0668 or [email protected].