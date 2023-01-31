Rapid engineering of novel SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic antibodies

In a recent study posted on Bio Rxiv*Preprint server, researchers evaluated the impact of rapid engineering of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) therapeutic antibodies to broaden the neutralization spectrum.

Background

Antibody therapy serves as a standard of care for immunocompromised patients who are susceptible to harmful coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection. However, antibody therapies approved to treat COVID-19 show waning effectiveness soon after new strains emerge. Given the threat of reinfection, there is an urgent need for broadly active monoclonal antibodies (MABs) for prevention and/or treatment of high-risk individuals.

Existing methodologies for engineering neutralizing therapeutic mAbs rely on the isolation of antibodies from vaccinated or infected individuals, or from vaccinated humanized mice. However, this method is not suitable for rapidly evolving targets like SARS-CoV-2. The lead discovery phase must be repeated each time a new variant emerges.

About research

In this study, researchers developed a way to adapt the neutralizing breadth of antibodies in real time as SARS-CoV-2 variants evolve.

Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the team developed therapeutic candidate mAbs using a rabbit discovery approach that combined rabbit vaccination and Fab phage display. The team immunized rabbits with the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan-Hu-1 strain and selected a phage library on Wuhan-Hu-1. spike protein trimmer. A valid clone, C-A11, was identified using a Fab neutralization assay. We then grafted the complementarity-determining regions (CDRs) into a human framework to generate hN2Y, a humanized clone that exhibits potent neutralization of Wuhan-Hu-1.

The team utilized a Staged Enhanced Maturation (STEM) platform to increase neutralization. effectiveness of hN2Y against newly emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants. This STEM platform sampled the widest diversity of sequences across all CDRs. For example, mutations that behave cooperatively and include developability criteria during selection.

A single CDR mutant hN2Y library was generated. These different CDR libraries were first screened with the Wuhan-Hu-1 spike trimer to remove non-binders and isolate a large number of unique clones. To broaden the breadth of neutralization, a combined light chain library was selected for SARS-CoV-2 beta variants, and a combined heavy chain library was screened separately for alpha, gamma, beta, and epsilon variants. selected.

Neutralizing titers associated with either monoclonal antibodies or serum samples were determined using the surrogate virus neutralization test (sVNT). (ELISA). In this experiment, the team immobilized recombinant human Fcγ-tagged ACE2 receptors, preincubated immunoglobulin (Ig)-G with spiked trimers, and then added blocked wells coated with ACE2. . His IgGs tested included the original neutralizing rabbit mAb C-A11, LxC1-G10 with mutations in the light chain CDRs, the parental humanized clone hN2Y, and 6R8/ with alterations in the heavy and light chain CDRs. 6R9 clones were included.

result

The results of this study showed that LxC1-G10, a notable candidate from a complex light chain library, demonstrated superior neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants . This library was selected based on the BA.2.75.2, BA.5, XBB and BQ.1.1 variants. All of them have the F486 mutation, which is suspected to be the main cause of the decreased activity of LxC1-G10. After 8 or 9 rounds of panning, a heterogeneous collection of 7 highly effective and broadly neutralizing IgGs (6R8/6R9 clones) was found.

Notably, hN2Y maintained similar neutralizing activity to C-A11 against the Wuhan-Hu-1 strain and the Delta mutant, thus humanizing rabbit antibodies does not dramatically reduce efficacy was. However, IgG significantly reduced neutralization of the original Omicron BA.1 mutant.

LxC1-G10-mediated neutralization of early Omicron variants was significantly enhanced to low ng/mL half-maximal inhibitory concentrations (IC50) values ​​for BA.1, BA.2, BA2.3.20, BA2.75, and BN. Enhanced. 1. However, IgG lost potency against the BA.2.75.2 variant which was significantly different from the other variants due to the F486S and R346T mutations. Furthermore, BQ.1 and BA.5 lacked the R346T mutation but carried the F486V mutation, whereas LxC1-G10 did not significantly neutralize these variants. This indicated that the F486 mutation was the most important factor contributing to his loss of LxC1-G10 activity.

The affinity of hN2Y for the beta variant was slightly lower than that of the original rabbit clone C-A11, whereas the affinity of LxC1-G10 increased to low pM binding K. D. . LxC1-G10 displays K D. An affinity of 24 pM for BA.1 was a 5-fold improvement over hN2Y. However, the binding affinity of LxC1-G10 decreased almost 100-fold from 24 pM for BA.1 to 2.1 nM for BQ.1.1. In addition, seven 6R8/6R9 IgG are K D. <7 pM for BQ.1.1 and <70 pM for XBB.1.5.

Bebuterobimab showed weak binding to BQ.1.1 but no binding to XBB.1.5. Neither Tixagevimab nor Cilgavimab showed binding to the XBB.1.5 or BQ.1.1 versions. On the other hand, the engineered IgG showed a low pM binding K. D. A recent variant of Omicron.

Conclusion

Findings highlight the validation of an innovative STEM platform. The team successfully regained efficacy through engineering against SARS-CoV-2 variants. Researchers believe that the current strategy can be used for future generations of therapeutic mAbs against SARS-CoV-2 or other viruses, enabling rapid development of broadly neutralizing therapeutic mAbs.

*Important Notices

bioRxiv publishes non-peer-reviewed, preliminary scientific reports and should not be considered conclusive, to guide clinical practice/health-related actions, or to be treated as established information .