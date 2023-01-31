Black people may be more likely to experience food insecurity, linked to cardiovascular risk





Individuals facing economic food insecurity are at increased risk of developing coronary heart disease (CHD) and heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), according to a study published in . have understood. JAMA network openThe study found that individuals experiencing financial food insecurity had a two-fold higher risk of HFrEF (not caused by CHD) and an increased risk of cardiovascular (CV) death. “Economic food insecurity is independent of socioeconomic factors, traditional cardiovascular risk factors, diet quality, perceived stress, and other health behaviors, rather than proximity to unhealthy food options. In addition, it was associated with the risk of developing CHD and HFrEF,” the authors of the study wrote. Limited or uncertain access to nutritionally safe and adequate food Food insecurity affects 11.1% of people in the United States, but disproportionately among Blacks, Hispanics, and single parents has an impact on According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, non-Hispanic black households have twice as many food insecurity rates as non-Hispanic white households. Food insecurity also contributes to chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and obesity, and is also associated with heart failure (HF) risk factors and psychological stress, especially in black-dominated communities. Researchers better understand how food insecurity is associated with risk of CV events (HF, CHD, and stroke) and how poor diet and perceived stress affect CV risk To do so, we conducted a prospective epidemiological study. The prospective Jackson Heart Study (JHS) enrolled 3024 black adults in Jackson, Mississippi. They showed no signs of CHD or HF at the first visit. and scored the responses. Analyzes show that despite participants being more likely to live in low-income neighborhoods, lower levels of education, higher perceptions of lifelong discrimination, and higher reports of neighborhood problems and violence, economic food insecurity is a social problem. It was shown to increase the risk of CHD and HFrEF independent of economic intervention. “The association between neighborhood characteristics and economic food insecurity is largely unexplored,” the study’s authors wrote. However, “more unfavorable factors are associated with increased CV risk.” Proximity to unhealthy food choices was not associated with the incidence of cardiovascular disease (CVD), whereas dietary quality and perceived stress may be associated with worse heart disease. There are. These factors can cause inflammation and neurohormonal activation leading to an increased risk of CVD. Findings are self-reported and may be subject to misclassification. Furthermore, the definitions in this study of economic food insecurity and the physical food environment are not the same as those determined by the United States Department of Agriculture. Finally, the study population may not be generalized to blacks living elsewhere in the United States. “These findings support economic food insecurity, which disproportionately affects black communities, as an important driver of well-documented racial disparities in CV health and as a promising potential target for intervention. We do,” the study’s authors wrote. reference Geeras, Lani, Craggett, Bryan, Hall, Michael et al. Measures of food inadequacy and cardiovascular disease risk among black individuals in the United States from the Jackson Heart Study. JAMA net opened. 2023;6(1):e2252055. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.52055

