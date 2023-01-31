mRNA vaccines are associated with reduced risk of symptomatic COVID-19 in children





Two doses of the COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine reduce SARS-CoV-2 infection in children aged 5 to 11 years compared with no vaccination, according to new data published in associated with a lower risk of JAMA network openVaccines can prevent severe COVID-19-related illness and hospitalization, but are associated with mild adverse events (AEs). “Our findings suggest that mRNA vaccination in children aged 5 to 11 years is not only associated with a reduced risk of acute infections, but also a reduced risk of pediatric hospitalization and multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). The finding was significant: the misconception that vaccination does not benefit children,” the study’s authors wrote in the article.. The primary outcome of this study was symptomatic or asymptomatic response to COVID-19 infection. Secondary outcomes were infection, hospitalization, MIS-C, and vaccine AEs. mRNA vaccines have already been shown to be safe and effective against SARS-CoV-2 infection, leading to severe illness and death in over 6.5 million people worldwide. The vaccine can prevent severe progression and post-COVID-19 conditions in adults, and researchers say there is growing evidence supporting its effectiveness in adolescents and children. Randomized clinical trials (RCTs) have shown mRNA vaccines to be 85% to 95% effective in preventing symptomatic infections in adolescents and children. Although the risk of serious conditions such as myocarditis and MIS-C is very low, many parents remain wary of vaccine safety. Researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 17 studies, examining 10,935,541 vaccinated and 2,635,251 unvaccinated children aged 5 to 11 years. They examined the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness in preventing acute infections and associated hospitalizations. The data show that two doses of mRNA vaccination reduced the risk of symptomatic infections, hospitalizations, and MIS-C. Both vaccinations resulted in at least 1 focal AE in his 86.3% of patients, but only 0.001% developed severe conditions such as myocarditis. The vaccine was found to be more effective against the Delta subvariant compared to Omicron, but associated with less symptoms of both compared to unvaccinated. This study had limitations, the main limitation being that the team did not evaluate all eligible mRNA vaccines. In addition, the investigator estimated his AE using his one-group meta-analysis design. This study may contain reporting bias and there were no studies of post-COVID-19 status or long-term safety. Another survey found that between 25% and 46% of US adults are hesitant to vaccinate their children. At least 80% of respondents reported being concerned about severe AEs, but one of the main reasons for vaccine hesitation is misperceptions about vaccine efficacy. At least 26% did not believe vaccines would protect their children. “Our findings help address hesitation associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. [and] It will help inform physicians and other clinicians, parents and policy makers about the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11,” the study authors wrote in the article. increase. reference Watanabe A, Kani, Ryoma, Iwakami, Masao et al Evaluation of the efficacy and safety of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years. JAMA Pediatrics Published online January 23, 2023. doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2022.6243

