Health
2023 PEPFAR Uganda Science Summit – Opening Remarks by U.S. Deputy Secretary William D. Bent
2023 PEPFAR Uganda Science Summit – Opening Remarks by US Deputy Chief of Mission William D. Bent
Hotel Africana, Kampala | Expedia Jan 31, 2023 (Preparing for shipment)
Good morning. We are honored to host this year’s annual PEPFAR Uganda Science Summit. now part 4th The theme of this year’s summit is “When PEPFAR turns 20, follow science and keep profits” In line with the global [email protected] anniversary theme— “PEPFAR: 20 Years of Impact”.
As most of you here know, on January 28, 2003, President George W. Bush announced the creation of PEPFAR in his State of the Union address. Four months later, the U.S. Congress approved the first of his $15 billion and created the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for His AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). It is the US government’s primary response program to the global HIV epidemic and the largest effort by any country to combat a single disease. in history.
Since 2003, PEPFAR has saved more than 25 million lives and dramatically improved health in more than 55 partner countries. AIDS deaths are down 68% from their peak in 2004, and new HIV infections are down 42%. Our investment in PEPFAR has ensured that 5.5 million babies are born HIV-free. His 20-year investment in partner countries’ health systems has also played a key role in their ability to respond to other health crises such as COVID-19, Mpox and Ebola.
In Uganda, the US government has supported HIV and tuberculosis research in Uganda since 1991, long before PEPFAR was launched. In fact, PEPFAR’s architects, including the recently retired Dr. Anthony Fauci, recognized by many as global leaders in the recent COVID response, have visited Uganda numerous times and have been instrumental in designing PEPFAR globally. Considered the scientific contributions of Uganda. When PEPFAR was announced, Uganda has become the focal point of the global PEPFAR programme, and began implementing HIV prevention, care and treatment services for those affected in April 2004. Continuing to contribute to tuberculosis research. To date, PEPFAR has invested over $4 billion in fighting HIV in Uganda.
A recent report (UPHIA) estimates that 1.4 million Ugandans are living with HIV. However, a recent study also showed that between September 2004 and September 2022, Uganda saw a nearly 5,000% increase in the number of people living with HIV who received PEPFAR-supported ART. I’m here. Tomorrow, this study will show that the tremendous scale-up of PEPFAR-supported ART has helped avoid an estimated 500,000 HIV infections, including more than 230,000 infections among HIV-exposed infants. I know I will have the opportunity to hear about further findings from. and nearly 600,000 HIV-related deaths. and it especially We are pleased to know that the world’s first person to receive PEPFAR-supported HIV treatment almost 20 years ago is still alive and well, further demonstrating the success of this life-saving program.
Through the joint work of U.S. agencies in Uganda — including: US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US Agency for International Development (USAID), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Department of State (DOS), Department of Defense (DOD), Peace Corps – PEPFAR is a valuable scientific and public health partner I have supported and been involved in scientific collaborations with many of you.
We are pleased that the PEPFAR Science Summit is once again planned in partnership with US government agencies and the Uganda Ministry of Health. Minister Aceng will deliver the closing remarks tomorrow with Ambassador Brown. Department of Health staff will contribute to shaping the agenda, make presentations and co-chair sessions. Additionally, at this morning’s tea break, watch a poster presentation on the topic of HIV and tuberculosis by a fellow of his PEPFAR-supported MOH Public Health Fellowship Program.
Let’s take a look at some well-known examples of evidence-based interventions currently being implemented around the world., First developed and proven here in Uganda. Early basic examples of PEPFAR include voluntary medical male circumcision for HIV prevention, the role of HIV therapeutics, and viral load measurement for HIV management, and mother-to-child and sexual transmission of HIV. Includes prevention of continued transmission of infection. We also identified the usefulness of the “Basic Care Package” of safe water, antimalarial supplies and antimicrobial prophylaxis delivered through home AIDS care to reduce mortality among HIV-infected people in Uganda. Many of you in this room have been leaders of these innovative projects.
The 2023 Summit is perfectly timed for two purposes:th Inform the anniversary, and the 2023 PEPFAR Country Operations Plan (COP) process starting next week. Past PEPFAR Science Summits have successfully shared Uganda’s major scientific and programmatic breakthroughs with the entire community and incorporated them into detailed annual COP plans.This year’s summit will focus on the new PEPFAR strategy launched on World AIDS Day 2022, particularly follow the science. This focus, as well as those organizing the PEPFAR Uganda Science Summit, and globally, show that PEPFAR seeks to reemphasize science and evidence-based interventions. Using the Summit as a starting point, I urge all of us to identify key priorities and strategies for COP 2023 by following science to maintain control of the HIV epidemic in Uganda. We look forward to the future of PEPFAR and are confident that Uganda will continue to serve as a source of inspiration, success and innovation in HIV and TB.
Finally, I emphasized Uganda’s outstanding contribution to HIV and tuberculosis science and the role of the Science Summit in ensuring that its latest findings are reflected in future PEPFAR national operational plans. praise the 20 years of PEPFARth In our anniversary year, it is wonderful to recognize Uganda’s central role in HIV and tuberculosis science and response, and recommit ourselves to following the latest science, sustaining response and ending the HIV epidemic. I hope the audience will encourage colleagues who are not present today to access, share and learn from the summit materials that will be posted on the Embassy website soon after the summit concludes. And now I look forward to hearing your presentation. thank you.
|
Sources
2/ https://ug.usembassy.gov/2023-pepfar-uganda-science-summit-opening-remarks-by-u-s-deputy-chief-of-mission-william-d-bent/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 2023 PEPFAR Uganda Science Summit – Opening Remarks by U.S. Deputy Secretary William D. Bent
- Diabetes drugs may reduce coronary artery disease in people with “Asian brilliance”.news center
- Beth Mooney steals the show with incredibly honest confession at Australian Cricket Awards
- Nearly 100 staff members have been laid off from Halo developers, report claims
- Bobby Hull, hockey Hall of Famer nicknamed “The Golden Jet,” dies at age 84
- ACLED Year in Review: Global Disorder in 2022
- Ukraine’s Defense Minister Seeks Western Fighter JetsExBulletin
- Natural remedies for acid reflux
- Gators Tennis Star Ben Shelton Breaks the ATP Top 50 – ESPN 98.1 FM
- 2023 ACC Football Schedule Announced
- Failures won’t stop us from playing attacking cricket: Harmanpreet Kaur | Cricket
- Don’t let delivery and takeout fumble your Super Bowl