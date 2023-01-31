Health
Study suggests most long-term symptoms of Covid resolve after a year of mild infection
After an initial mild infection, most long-term Covid patients may have symptoms that last for months but resolve within a year, large study concludes. .
An analysis of the medical records of 2 million people in Israel found that vaccinated people had a lower risk of respiratory distress.
Report of findings at BMJthe researchers also said of the few children whose symptoms persisted after Covid-19 infection, the majority have recovered.
An estimated 2.1 million people in the UK, or 3.3% of the population, had experienced self-reported prolonged Covid symptoms for more than four weeks, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, released on 5 January.
This includes 1.9 million (87%) who believe they had Covid at least 12 weeks ago, 1.2 million (57%) at least a year ago, and 645,000 (30%). at least 2 years ago.
An analysis of Israeli medical records from March 2020 to October 1, 2021 examined the Covid status of infected and uninfected individuals over time, comparing vaccination status and Covid variants. Did.
Those hospitalized with more serious illnesses were excluded from the study, and other chronic illnesses and socioeconomic status were taken into account.
Mild Covid-19 infection was associated with a 4.5-fold higher risk of loss of smell and taste in the early period, classified as 30 to 180 days after infection, and an almost 3-fold higher risk in the late period, defined as 180 days. was -360 days.
The most burdensome symptoms in the early and late stages were: weakness and difficulty breathingsaid the researchers.
Dyspnea persisted throughout the first year after infection in the age groups 19–40, 41–60, and >60 years.
The patterns identified in this study were similar in wild-type, alpha, and delta Covid-19 variants.
However, the analysis also Infected vaccinees had a lower risk of respiratory distress The risk of other symptoms is similar when compared to unvaccinated infected patients.
“Our study suggests that patients with mild Covid-19 are at risk for a small number of health outcomes, most of which resolve within a year of diagnosis,” they conclude. attached.
“Importantly, the risk of prolonged dyspnea was reduced in patients vaccinated against breakthrough infections compared with unvaccinated people,” they added.
Professor Peter Openshaw, Professor of Experimental Medicine at Imperial College London, said the size of the study meant that researchers would be able to assess changes in the prevalence of symptoms over time and the impact of other factors on persistence of symptoms. He said it meant that it could be investigated.
He said that loss of sense of smell tends to resolve in about nine months, but changes in concentration and memory tend to be more persistent.
“Persistent shortness of breath tends to resolve over time, and vaccination was associated with a lower risk of developing it.
“While the general message that symptoms improve over time is encouraging, it can take up to a year for some symptoms to resolve.
“This study adds to the evidence that vaccination improves outcome even if the vaccine does not adequately protect against viral infection.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pulsetoday.co.uk/news/clinical-areas/respiratory/most-long-covid-symptoms-resolve-a-year-after-mild-infection-research-suggests/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study suggests most long-term symptoms of Covid resolve after a year of mild infection
- Samsung Unpacked 2023: Galaxy S23 expected launch start time and live stream info
- CNN Health: Perlmutter Cancer Center medical oncologist talks about research into breast cancer risk factors
- NIU travels to Ball State for Wednesday Matchup
- Nike, Starface, Nintendo Switch Lite: Best Online Sales Right Now
- Contract details for new Wayne State football coach Tyrone Wheatley
- 2024 Mercedes GLE receives tweaked look and new hybrid options
- At least 59 killed in Pakistan mosque bomb attack – BBC News
- Horizon3.ai Releases POC Exploit for VMware Vulnerability
- MacCausland, Stokowski take home the ACC Swimmer of the Week award
- Men’s tennis wins Lenoir-Rhyne on Monday for first win of the 2023 season
- 2023 Football Program Announced – Duke University