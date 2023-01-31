Study suggests most long-term symptoms of Covid resolve after a year of mild infection

After an initial mild infection, most long-term Covid patients may have symptoms that last for months but resolve within a year, large study concludes. .

An analysis of the medical records of 2 million people in Israel found that vaccinated people had a lower risk of respiratory distress.

Report of findings at BMJthe researchers also said of the few children whose symptoms persisted after Covid-19 infection, the majority have recovered.

An estimated 2.1 million people in the UK, or 3.3% of the population, had experienced self-reported prolonged Covid symptoms for more than four weeks, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, released on 5 January.

This includes 1.9 million (87%) who believe they had Covid at least 12 weeks ago, 1.2 million (57%) at least a year ago, and 645,000 (30%). at least 2 years ago.

An analysis of Israeli medical records from March 2020 to October 1, 2021 examined the Covid status of infected and uninfected individuals over time, comparing vaccination status and Covid variants. Did.

Those hospitalized with more serious illnesses were excluded from the study, and other chronic illnesses and socioeconomic status were taken into account.

Mild Covid-19 infection was associated with a 4.5-fold higher risk of loss of smell and taste in the early period, classified as 30 to 180 days after infection, and an almost 3-fold higher risk in the late period, defined as 180 days. was -360 days.

The most burdensome symptoms in the early and late stages were: weakness and difficulty breathingsaid the researchers.

Dyspnea persisted throughout the first year after infection in the age groups 19–40, 41–60, and >60 years.

The patterns identified in this study were similar in wild-type, alpha, and delta Covid-19 variants.

However, the analysis also Infected vaccinees had a lower risk of respiratory distress The risk of other symptoms is similar when compared to unvaccinated infected patients.

“Our study suggests that patients with mild Covid-19 are at risk for a small number of health outcomes, most of which resolve within a year of diagnosis,” they conclude. attached.

“Importantly, the risk of prolonged dyspnea was reduced in patients vaccinated against breakthrough infections compared with unvaccinated people,” they added.

Professor Peter Openshaw, Professor of Experimental Medicine at Imperial College London, said the size of the study meant that researchers would be able to assess changes in the prevalence of symptoms over time and the impact of other factors on persistence of symptoms. He said it meant that it could be investigated.

He said that loss of sense of smell tends to resolve in about nine months, but changes in concentration and memory tend to be more persistent.

“Persistent shortness of breath tends to resolve over time, and vaccination was associated with a lower risk of developing it.

“While the general message that symptoms improve over time is encouraging, it can take up to a year for some symptoms to resolve.

“This study adds to the evidence that vaccination improves outcome even if the vaccine does not adequately protect against viral infection.”