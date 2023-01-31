Deer may be reservoirs of old coronavirus mutants, study suggests





Alpha and gamma variants of coronaviruses continued to circulate and evolve in white-tailed deer after widespread spread among people ceased. new research suggests. “It’s a big question,” says Diego, a virologist at Cornell University and author of a study published Tuesday in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Dr. Deal said. However, findings based on samples collected by December 2021: Deer could be hosts for viruses and a potential source for future subspecies that could spill over into human populations. “There is so much wildlife in North America that is in very close contact with humans all the time,” Dr Deal said.

Previous research on deer suggests humans have repeatedly introduced coronavirus It infects populations of white-tailed deer in the United States and Canada, and the deer can spread the virus to each other. Scientists don’t know how people transfer the virus to the deer, but it doesn’t happen when people feed the deer, or when the deer encounter human trash and excrement. I’m guessing. The scale of the risk posed to humans by infected deer remains unknown.scientists have documented One case most likely due to deer-to-human transmission In Ontario, they note that hunters and others who have regular contact with animals may catch the virus from animals. For the new study, Dr. Deal and his colleagues analyzed about 5,500 tissue samples collected from deer killed by hunters in New York State between September and December 2020 and 2021. During the 2020 season, only 0.6% of samples tested positive for the virus, rising to 21% during the 2021 season. Gene sequencing has revealed that three different variants of concern (alpha, gamma and delta) are all present in deer during the 2021 season.

At the time, delta was still prevalent among New York residents. Scientists also compared the genome sequences of virus samples detected in deer with those collected from humans. In deer, all three variants had novel mutations, making them distinct from the human sequences. However, the researchers found that the deer alpha and gamma samples diverged more from the human sequence than the deer delta sample. Taken together, these results suggested that alpha and gamma likely cycled among deer, accumulating new mutations months after they spilled over from human populations. said the expert. Dr. Suresh Kuchipudi, a veterinary microbiologist at Pennsylvania State University, “supports the argument that deer can maintain strains and mutants that are no longer circulating in humans. He was not involved in the new study.” I did.” The finding not only raises concerns that deer could be a source of novel coronavirus variants that could spread to humans. The virus could also evolve in ways that pose greater risks to wildlife, he added. “It can also be an animal health issue,” Dr. Kuchipudi said. The study highlights the need for continued monitoring of wild deer populations, Drs. Kuchipudi and Diel said. Dr. Deal and his colleagues will analyze deer samples from the 2022 hunting season to determine whether the virus is widespread among deer and which subspecies may be circulating. I am preparing to judge. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that deer hunters: Take various basic precautions We will strive to reduce the risk of infection by wearing a mask during the game and thoroughly washing our hands after the game.

