Prolonged use of face masks may exacerbate dry eye symptoms in healthcare workers

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Wearing face masks, especially N-95 masks, for more than 6 hours a day can exacerbate dry eye symptoms in health care workers under the age of 40 with a history of dry eye disease, researchers report. increase. cyreus. “Medical professionals should be aware of potential dry eye symptoms associated with prolonged use. mask,” Rohini Motwani, MD, Written by Associate Professor, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and colleagues. “Additional consideration should be given to patients who already have dry eye disease“





Wearing a face mask may exacerbate dry eye symptoms in healthcare workers. Source: Adobe Stock



In an observational cross-sectional study, Motwani and colleagues examined 114 health care workers (55.3% of whom were women) from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and found that wearing a face mask for 3 to 6 hours or more each day increased the risk of new onset or determined whether it causes exacerbation. – Symptoms of pre-existing dry eye disease. Participants underwent an ophthalmologic examination and completed a two-part Ocular Surface Disease Index (OSDI) questionnaire assessing demographic details, mask preference, duration of daily mask wearing, and symptoms and severity of dry eye disease. bottom. They included gender, age (<40 years, 40-60 years), and hours of face mask wearing per day (< 3 時間/日、3-6 時間/日、> 6 h/day), and grouped by previous history of dry eye disease. . Researchers reported that health care workers under the age of 40 had higher OSDI scores than health care workers between the ages of 40 and 60 (P. = .03). In addition, higher scores were reported for doctors and nurses compared to multitasking skilled workers (P. = .004) and workers who wore face masks more than 6 hours a day. Participants with a history of dry eye disease prior to mask use (P. = .005), and those wearing N-95 masks without a ventilator also had increased OSDI scores. Based on the findings, the researchers provided recommendations for healthcare professionals experiencing dry eye disease. “Healthcare workers who frequently interact with patients or who work in crowded environments cannot avoid face masks, so they should recognize the signs and symptoms of dry eye and seek medical attention as soon as possible to stop it from getting worse. It is important to receive,” Motwani and colleagues wrote. “In addition, for users with worsening symptoms of dry eye disease, we recommend more frequent eye drops or a higher concentration of eye lubricant. Tape around the nose can also help.” In fact, the tape helps create an airtight seal, preventing breathing gases from entering the ocular surface.” Acknowledging that more studies are needed in larger populations, the researchers added: Patience. ”

