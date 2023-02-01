Long-term COVID infection rates drop in half nationwide, with New England having the lowest rates





The number of people reporting long-term symptoms of COVID has nearly halved since last summer to one in 10, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Home Pulse Survey. rice field. Analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) . Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, incoming director of emergency medicine at Yale University School of Medicine, said: recently co-authored a study They found that “those who were vaccinated were less likely to report symptoms three months after being infected with COVID.” People seem to have fewer symptoms and shorter duration of symptoms.” Another potential factor? new, Another study co-authored by Venkatesh “Patients were more likely to report long-term symptoms if their initial COVID infection was in the pre-delta phase or early set of infections, and less likely among those who experienced Omicron variant infection.” I understand,” he said. Researchers wondered whether the prolonged incidence of COVID was positively associated with variants, vaccination, boosters, or with reduced external pressures (social isolation and loneliness) from the pandemic. could not identify. Venkatesh theorized that it was most likely a combination. According to CDC survey data, the percentage of people who reported having had COVID who said they now or have had it for a long time will increase from 35% in June 2022 to 2023. It dropped to 28% in January 2018. Still, COVID remains the number one health concern. As of January 16, 15% of all adults in the U.S. reported having had symptoms of COVID for a long time at some point, and 6% of them currently have symptoms. Seventy-nine percent of those with long-standing COVID reported limitations in their daily activities, and 27% characterized the limitations as severe. Frank Ziegler, a Tennessee-based attorney, has been sick with COVID for two long years, A long COVID LISTEN study from Yale University. “There are shortness of breath, hand tremors, short-term memory problems and cognitive problems like slow processing speed,” he said. Ziegler said he tested positive for COVID in January 2021 and began having long COVID symptoms in March of that year. We were not vaccinated at the time, as rollout to the general public had not yet begun. Venkatesh and Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialists at Hartford Hospital, both said the trend was encouraging, but cautioned. “The declining percentage is a positive result,” said Wu. “But we want to keep people from getting COVID, and the best way to help your long COVID is not to get it in the first place.” Wu expects the long-term incidence of COVID to rise once the incidence of COVID begins to rise. New data on regional COVID-19 long-term infection rates New research by health insurer Value Penguin by Lending Tree It found that 30% of Connecticut residents with COVID said their symptoms had lasted longer than three months (long COVID). The state ranks 24th out of her 50 states with the highest long-term prevalence of COVID and has the fifth-highest COVID vaccination rate at 82.5%. Mississippi, Montana, and Arkansas have the highest rates of long-term COVID prevalence, with at least 35% of people with COVID reporting long-term COVID prevalence. Mississippi (41.2%), Montana (35.1%), Arkansas (35%). Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont had the lowest rates of long-term COVID prevalence, with less than 23% of COVID patients reporting long-term COVID prevalence. Maine (21.8%), New Hampshire (22.8%), Vermont (22.9%).

