Health
Research reveals that adult learning accelerates by tuning to the rhythm of brain waves
Scientists have shown for the first time that simply entraining to an individual’s brainwave cycle before performing a learning task dramatically increases the speed at which cognitive skills improve.
According to the research team, adjusting the rate of information transmission to match the brain’s natural tempo improves the ability to assimilate and adapt to new information.
According to researchers at the University of Cambridge, these techniques may help maintain “neural plasticity” later in life and promote lifelong learning.
“Each brain has its own natural rhythm, generated by the oscillations of neurons working together,” said Professor Zoe Kurzi, senior author of the study at Cambridge University’s Department of Psychology. “We simulated these fluctuations, so the brain was attuned to itself and in the best condition to thrive.”
“Our brain plasticity is our ability to reconstruct and learn new things, continually building up previous patterns of neuronal interaction. It has the potential to enhance flexible learning throughout life,” Kourtzi said.
Findings published in the journal cerebral cortex, will be explored as part of the Lifelong Learning and Individual Cognitive Center. This is a collaboration between Cambridge and Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU).
Neuroscientists used head-mounted electroencephalograph (or EEG) sensors to measure electrical activity in the brains of 80 study participants, sampling brain wave rhythms.
The team measured alpha waves. The mid-range of the brainwave spectrum, this wave frequency tends to dominate when we are awake and relaxed.
Alpha waves vibrate between 8 and 12 hertz. A complete cycle every 85-125 milliseconds. However, every person has their own peak his alpha frequency within that range.
Scientists used these measurements to create optical “pulses.” That is, white squares flicker on a dark background at the same tempo as each person’s individual alpha waves.
Participants received 1.5-second individual pulses to keep their brains functioning in a natural rhythm. This is a technique called “entrainment”. visual confusion.
EEG cycles are made up of peaks and troughs. Some participants received pulses coinciding with wave peaks, others received pulses coinciding with troughs, and others received random cadences or cadences of the wrong rate (slightly faster or slower). I was there. Each participant repeated over 800 variations of the cognitive task, and neuroscientists measured how quickly people improved.
The learning rate of the group fixed to the correct rhythm was at least three times faster than all other groups. When participants returned the next day to complete another task, those who learned much faster under entrainment maintained higher performance levels.
Lead author Dr Elizabeth Michael, now in the Cognition and Neuroscience Unit at the University of Cambridge, said, “It was exciting to identify the specific conditions needed to achieve this impressive boost in learning. I did.”
“The intervention itself is very simple, just a momentary flickering of the screen, but with the right frequency and the right phasing it seems to have a strong and lasting effect.”
Importantly, the entrainment pulse must coincide with the EEG trough. Scientists believe this is the point in the cycle where neurons are in a state of “high receptivity.”
“We feel like we’re always on the lookout for the world, but in reality, our brains take quick snapshots and neurons communicate with each other to piece together information,” said the co-authors. Professor Victoria Leon of NTU and Cambridge Pediatrics said: .
“Our hypothesis is that matching information transmission to the optimal stage of the brainwaves allows us to capture the most information, because this is when our neurons are most excited. am.”
Previous research from Leong’s Baby-LINC lab has shown that the brain waves of mothers and babies are synchronized during communication. Leong believes the mechanism of this latest research is highly effective.
“We can tune our brains to the temporal stimuli of our environment, especially the communicative cues such as speech, gaze, and gestures that are naturally exchanged during interactions between parents and babies. We’re using a mechanism that makes it possible,” Leon said.
“When adults speak to young children, they adopt child-directed speech – a slow, exaggerated style of speaking. suggest that it may be a spontaneous way to support learning through
The researchers say that although the new study tested vision, these mechanisms are likely to be “domain-general.”
They argue that while the potential applications of electroencephalographic entrainment may sound like science fiction, they are becoming increasingly feasible. But now we have a simple headband system that makes it very easy to measure brain frequencies,” Kourtzi said.
“Currently, children do a lot of their learning in front of screens. You can imagine using
Other early applications of EEG entrainment to facilitate learning may include training in professions such as pilots and surgeons, where rapid learning and rapid decision-making are essential. “Virtual reality simulation is now an effective part of training for many professionals,” Kourtzi said.
“Implementing EEG-synchronized pulses in these virtual environments could help give new learners an edge or retrain them later.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/01/230131101912.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Research reveals that adult learning accelerates by tuning to the rhythm of brain waves
- EWTN Restructures Local News Media, Aims for Further US and Global Growth
- Beta-Blocker Use and Decreased Incidence of Violence
- Laverne & Shirley actress Cindy Williams dies at 75
- EEOC takes aim at AI-based hiring tools that may be discriminatory : NPR
- Transparency International publishes the 2022 corruption index – JURIST
- Long-term COVID infection rates drop in half nationwide, with New England having the lowest rates
- Video of Trump’s deposition in New York fraud investigation shows former president taking fifth, repeating ‘same answer’
- Bollywood roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Raashii Khanna and many more…
- Dior Global Ambassador BTS Jimin Was The Most Influential Presence At Paris Men’s Fashion Week
- Global Monitoring Laboratory News Articles
- Eye drops sold at Walmart and other stores linked to infections