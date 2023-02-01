Many older people rely on highly processed foods: study





January 31, 2023 – Food addiction may be more common than alcohol and tobacco addiction among older adults. A new study from the University of Michigan found that more than one in eight seniors report symptoms of food poisoning, saying highly processed foods are causing problems in their lives. “The word addiction may seem strong when it comes to food, but research shows that our brains are more sensitive to highly processed foods, especially those that are highest in sugar, simple starch, and fat. It has been shown to respond as strongly to tobacco, alcohol and other addictive substances, says researcher Ashley Gearhart, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology at the school. . news release“Similar to smoking and drinking, we need to identify and reach out to people who are falling into unhealthy usage patterns to help them develop healthier relationships with food.” Researchers analyzed responses collected from 2,163 people aged 50 to 80 in July 2022. The study was published Monday. Addiction to highly processed foods was twice as common in women compared to men. People who were overweight, reported poor mental health, or felt isolated were also more likely to meet the criteria for food poisoning. Researchers Ale Food Addiction Scale To determine whether a respondent’s behavior meets the definition of substance dependence set out by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM). People were asked to think about foods such as ice cream, candy, chocolate, starchy white bread or pasta, salty snacks, fatty meats such as hamburgers and bacon, and sugary drinks. was asked at statement Something like the following that applies to them: “I had a strong urge to eat certain foods and couldn’t think of anything else.”

“If I had emotional problems because I didn’t eat certain foods, I would eat them.” Researchers say older adults should be screened for food poisoning at regular health visits so that they can receive nutritional counseling if needed. “Food cravings and behaviors are rooted in brain chemistry and genetics and, much like quitting smoking or drinking alcohol, need additional help,” said Jeffrey Krugren, M.D., director of the poll. You have to understand that there are people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/diet/news/20230131/many-older-adults-addicted-highly-processed-foods-study The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos