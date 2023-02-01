Noninvasive neurotechnology reduces symptoms of insomnia and improves autonomic nervous system function — ScienceDaily





A good night’s sleep is very important to your health and well-being. Numerous research studies have shown that insomnia can increase the risk of cardiovascular events, obesity, diabetes and other diseases. Now, a new study by researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine shows significant improvements in not only sleep quality, but also autonomic nervous system function using closed-loop acoustic stimulation neurotechnology.

This study is published online Global Advances in Integrative Medicine and Health. Cereset researchTMs Using Standard Operating Procedures (CR-SOPs) is an evolution of HIRREM.®or high-resolution, relational, resonance-based brain wave mirroring, a non-invasive closed-loop technique that uses scalp sensors to monitor brain waves and uses software algorithms to transform specific frequencies into audible sounds of varying pitches. . These brainwave-linked tones are echoed back in real time through your earphones. This allows the brain to listen to itself and see itself in an acoustic mirror. “CR-SOP allows the brain to reset from stress patterns that contribute to insomnia,” said Charles H. Tegeller, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the Department of Neurology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. “During the intervention, the brain is continuously updated regarding its own activity patterns, resulting in auto-adjustment or self-optimization.” CR-SOP echoes EEG like conventional HIRREM, but uses an updated platform with faster computers, new sensors and hardware, and computer management during the protocol. This results in faster EEG echoes, shorter sessions, and less reliance on technician expertise. In this randomized controlled trial in 22 adults, researchers compared changes in the Insomnia Severity Index (ISI), a self-reported tool for evaluating symptoms of insomnia. Approximately half of the participants received 10 sessions of EEG-linked CR-SOP, while the control group received 10 sessions of randomly generated auditory tones. Sessions were received over an average of 15.3 days. The researchers also recorded heart rate and blood pressure to assess autonomic cardiovascular regulation. At follow-up up to 6 weeks after session completion, subjects in the CR-SOP group reported a reduction in insomnia symptoms. We also found statistically and clinically significant improvements in autonomic function compared to those who received random sounds in multiple measures such as heart rate variability (HRV) and baroreflex sensitivity (BRS). I was. HRV is a strong biometric that reflects autonomic nervous system health, and BRS measures blood pressure regulation. HRV correlates with many important health and well-being outcomes. These findings are consistent with previous HIRREM studies that showed a reduction in insomnia symptoms. The study also used standard operating procedures to ensure that all subjects received the same set of protocols, Tegeler said. Taken together, he said, this would greatly improve the scalability of this approach, allowing more people to access it more quickly. “Closed-loop acoustic stimulation can improve sleep and autonomic function in people suffering from insomnia,” said Tegeler. “This pilot study demonstrates these benefits with his CR-SOP from sessions received over a short period of time, which is important indicating the potential scalability of the intervention to treat more people.” It’s also a step.” Ongoing clinical trials are focused on stress and anxiety in healthcare workers and caregivers. HIRREM and Cereset Research are registered trademarks of Brain State Technologies, Scottsdale, Arizona, licensed to the Wake Forest University School of Medicine for collaborative research since 2011. This work was supported by research grants from the Susanne Marcus Collins Foundation Inc. and the Wake Forest Clinical and Translational Science Institute.

