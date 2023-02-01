Bioengineered skin grafts that fit like a glove — ScienceDaily





If you’ve ever gift-wrapped an oddly shaped present like a teddy bear, you can understand the difficulties that surgeons face when grafting artificial skin onto an injured body part. Since the processed skin is provided in flat pieces, stitching irregularly shaped body parts is difficult and time consuming.

Bioengineers at Columbia University seem to have solved this problem by devising a way to grow artificial skin into complex three-dimensional shapes. For example, it is now possible to construct a seamless “glove” of skin cells that can be easily slipped onto the skin. A badly burned hand. Researchers reported their findings in a paper published Jan. 27 scientific progress. “A three-dimensional skin structure that can be implanted as a ‘biological garment’ has many advantages,” said lead developer Hasan Erbil Abaci, Ph.D., assistant professor of dermatology at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. said. “It dramatically minimizes the need for suturing, reduces operative time, and improves aesthetic results.” The current study also revealed that continuous 3D grafts have better mechanical and functional properties than conventional fragmented grafts. 3D scaffolding The process of creating new skin grafts begins with a 3D laser scan of a target structure, such as a human hand. Then, using computer-aided design and his 3D printing, create a hollow, transparent model of the hand. Next, the outside of the model is seeded with dermal fibroblasts and collagen (a structural protein) that generate the connective tissue of the skin. Finally, the outside of the mold is coated with a mixture of keratinocytes (the cells that make up most of the outer skin layer or epidermis) and the inside is perfused with growth medium to support and nourish the growing graft. . With the exception of the 3D scaffold, the researchers employed the same procedure used to make the flat engineered skin, and the entire process took the same amount of time, about three weeks. In the first test of 3D-designed skin, constructs composed of human skin cells were successfully implanted into mouse hind limbs. “It was like putting shorts on a mouse,” says Abachi. “The entire surgery took about 10 minutes.” After four weeks, the grafts were fully integrated with the mice’s surrounding skin, and the mice regained full function in their limbs. Because mouse skin heals differently than human skin, the researchers next wanted to test the grafts on larger animals, whose skin biology more closely matches human skin biology. are planning Human clinical trials are likely to be years away. Redesigning artificial skin 3D grafts are the first major redesign of engineered skin grafts since they were first introduced in the early 1980s. “Artificial skin started with just his two cell types, but human skin has about 50 cell types. Most research has focused on mimicking the cellular components of human skin.” ‘, he says Abaci. “As a bioengineer, I am always annoyed that the shape of the skin is overlooked and the graft is made with an open border, or rim. From the bioengineering of other organs, shape influences function. We know it’s an important factor.” Abaci and his team realized that the availability of 3D printers would allow them to create more realistic grafts, allowing them to create the three-dimensional scaffolding needed to create artificial skin. “We hypothesized that a fully enclosed 3D shape mimics our natural skin more closely and is mechanically stronger. That’s our finding,” says Abaci. . “Just staying true to the continuous shape of human skin greatly improves the composition, structure and strength of the graft.” In the future, Abaci believes grafts could be custom made from the patient’s own cells. With a skin sample as small as 4×4 mm, enough cells can be cultured and grown to create enough skin to cover a human hand. “Another attractive application is facial grafts, where wearable skin is integrated with underlying tissues such as cartilage, muscle, and bone to provide patients with a personalized alternative to cadaveric grafts. ,” says Abaci. This study was funded by grants from the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (5K01AR072131) and the epiCURE Center at Columbia University Irving Medical Center (5P30AR069632). Dr. Abaci has a patent pending on this technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/01/230131160546.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos