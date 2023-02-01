Need to go to emergency care or the ER? Here are the guidelines





Philadelphia (CBS) — Deciding when to go to the ER or emergency room is a difficult decision. Anything life-threatening requires attention in the hospital. For less serious problems, choosing between urgent care and the emergency department depends largely on what the problem is. Medical emergencies come in all shapes and sizes, including ankle twists, lacerations, and high fevers. His recent COVID-19, flu, and RSV have filled hospital emergency departments with hours of waiting time. Emergency medical facilities are a quicker and cheaper way to get treatment, but if you head to an emergency department or urgent care center, experts say both provide quick treatment for medical problems. . However, there are some differences to consider depending on your medical needs. If it’s not an emergency, doctors recommend that parents start with either a primary care doctor or urgent care first, and only visit the emergency room if all other options don’t work. Emergency care is designed to address less serious illnesses and medical conditions such as minor cuts and burns, sprains, sinus and ear infections, and allergies. Urgent care center wait times are usually shorter than ERs. You can also significantly reduce your bill. But there are moments when a hospital’s emergency department is at stake: critical trauma, major wounds, stroke, loss of consciousness, heart attack, chest pain, and uncontrolled bleeding. It costs more, but it can mean life or death. Finally, experts say people with underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes and cancer, should always seek emergency treatment at a hospital. When deciding on an emergency care center, doctors recommend going to a center affiliated with the hospital. Doctors can then easily share and access records. Stephanie Stahl



Stephanie Stahl is an Emmy Award-winning health reporter. She can be seen daily on CBS3 Eyewitness News and The CW Philly.

