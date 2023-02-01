Research vaccine for Marburg virus is safe and immunogenic in humans





Marburg virus It poses an imminent threat that requires rapid vaccine research and development. What made this worse was Recent emergence of Marburg in Ghana. Marburg virus (MARV) is a filovirus of the Ebola family. Although rare, highly contagious viruses cause symptoms rapidly, causing hemorrhagic fever, severe headaches, and muscle aches. Within 3 days, symptoms progress to diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and excessive blood loss. He usually dies within 8 to 9 days as a result of hemorrhage and multiple organ failure. There are currently no licensed vaccines or specific treatments available for MARV. Experimental vaccine candidates have come and gone, but none have proven highly effective in lasting protection. this week, but The Lancet Announces Results From a Phase 1 clinical trial of a MARV vaccine under development. The vaccine, called cAd3-Marburg, was developed by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. For this study, 40 healthy adult volunteers were recruited from the Walter Reed Army Research Institute Clinical Trial Center in Silver Spring, Maryland. The participant received either a low dose of vaccine (1×1010 particle units) or a slightly higher dose of vaccine (1×1011 particle units) once he received it. For safety, study patients were enrolled in a dose escalation regimen. The trial began with three participants receiving a low dose of cAd3-Marburg. If these patients had no serious side effects after her first 7 days, the researchers enrolled her remaining 17 volunteers. This practice was repeated for the higher dose cohort. All study patients were monitored for adverse reactions to cAd3-Marburg and evaluated periodically over 48 weeks to follow immune responses. There were no serious adverse events in the trial and the vaccine was well tolerated. cAd3-Marburg appears to induce strong and long-lasting immunity to his MARV glycoprotein, with 95% (n = 38) of study participants developing strong antibody responses after vaccination and 70% at least 48 weeks I was holding a reaction. Secondary immunogenicity endpoints assessed binding antibody responses and T cell responses to the MARV glycoprotein inserts. Both increased 4 weeks after vaccination. cAd3-Marburg uses a modified chimpanzee adenovirus called cAd3. Adenovirus exhibits glycoproteins found on the surface of her MARV that allow vaccine candidates to induce an immune response against the virus. The cAd3 vaccine platform has shown a favorable safety profile in previous clinical trials of investigational Ebola virus and Sudan virus vaccines. Scientists hypothesize that MARV disease outbreaks occur when the virus jumps from its primary animal host to humans. In sub-Saharan Africa, chronically infected bats of certain species may be responsible for her MARV zoonotic transmission. The next step is to conduct further trials of cAd3-Marburg in Ghana, Kenya, Uganda and the United States. “These findings represent an important step in the development of vaccines for emergency deployment against re-emerging pathogens that have recently spread to new geographies,” the study authors concluded.

