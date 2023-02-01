Studies Support Recognition of Cardiovascular Risk Factors in Sepsis





Developing sepsis during a non-surgical hospitalization significantly increases cardiovascular and mortality risk, according to a new Mayo Clinic study.1 Analysis of data from more than 2 million U.S. adults who survived two nights of nonsurgical hospitalization found that sepsis was associated with a 27% higher risk of death, a 38% higher risk of readmission, and a 43% higher risk of readmission was shown.Cardiovascular causes and 51% higher risk of developing heart failure After hospital discharge compared with those without sepsis. “We know that infection can be a potential trigger for myocardial infarction and heart attack. We also know that infection can be a progressive cardiovascular disease, either directly during the infection or afterwards, when the infection and its effects on the body are progressive. We know that if it promotes disease, it may predispose patients to other cardiovascular events.” Jacob C. Jenzer, M.D., assistant professor of medicine, Department of Cardiology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota says Dr.2 “We sought to explain the association between sepsis during hospitalization and subsequent death and readmission in a large group of adults.” Statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that more than 1.7 million adults in the United States each develop sepsis, and at least 350,000 die in hospital or are discharged to hospice.3, Jentzer and a team of Mayo Clinic colleagues sought to investigate the association between sepsis and increased cardiovascular risk using the most recent data from patients in the United States. To that end, the investigator designed the study as an analysis of adult patients with non-surgical hospital stays lasting at least two nights, using data recorded within her OptumLabs data warehouse from 2009 to 2019. bottom. Using this data, the investigators planned to estimate the association between in-hospital sepsis and subsequent death and readmission using Kaplan-Meier survival analysis and multivariate Cox proportional hazards models. Of note, a diagnosis of sepsis was identified within the OptumLabs Data Warehouse using the ICD-9/ICD-10 diagnostic code at discharge. Overall, investigators identified 2,258,464 nonoperatively hospitalized adult survivors with a total follow-up of 5,3956,051 patient-years. The mean age of this cohort was 64.4 (SD, 14.6) years, 54.4% were female, 62.5% were white, and 53.6% had a Medicare Advantage plan. Of the 2.258 million patient cohort, 808,673 (35.8%) were hospitalized with sepsis, of which only 448,644 had implicit sepsis, only 124,841 had overt sepsis, and 235,188 included both. I was there. Initial analyzes showed that patients hospitalized with sepsis were older, were Medicare Advantage enrollees, were more likely to experience infections and organ failure, had more comorbidities and cardiovascular risk factors, and were pre-existing and hospitalized. had a CVD diagnosis and were more likely to use critical care. length of hospital stay. Analysis showed that patients hospitalized with sepsis were at increased risk of all-cause mortality (adjusted hazard ratio) [aHR]1.27 [95% CI, 1.25-1.28]; P. <.001), all-cause readmission (aHR, 1.38) [95% CI, 1.37-1.39]; P. <.001), cardiovascular hospitalization (aHR, 1.43) [95% CI, 1.41-1.44]; P. <.001), hospitalization for heart failure (aHR, 1.51) [95% CI, 1.49-1.53]; P. <.001). The researchers noted an elevated risk of post-discharge events across occult sepsis, overt sepsis, and both subgroups compared with their non-sepsis counterparts, although the previously mentioned risk of adverse outcome was observed compared with subclinical sepsis counterparts. Obvious sepsis. “Our findings demonstrate the importance of close follow-up care after hospitalization for sepsis and the value of implementing cardiovascular prophylaxis under close supervision,” Jentzer said. added.2 “Professionals need to be aware that people who have had sepsis before are at very high risk of cardiovascular events and may need to advise increased intensity of cardiovascular prophylaxis. Hmm.” In a linked editorial, Gabriel Wardi, MD, MPH, Alex Pearce, MD, Anthony DeMaria, MD, and Atul Malhotra, MD, of the University of California, San Diego, commend the researchers for what they claim. increase. The largest study to date evaluating sepsis and post-discharge events. In their editorial, the group also calls on other clinicians, cardiologists and noncardiologists alike, to recognize sepsis as a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.Four “How should clinicians use these new findings to improve patient care? First, sepsis is a non-traditional risk factor for cardiovascular disease, as suggested by Jentzer et al. Next, the association between sepsis and cardiovascular complications in this study was present both early (within 6–12 months of admission) and long-term (several years after discharge), with each It may serve as a target for intervention.” UCSD affiliated group.Four References Jenzer JC. Cardiovascular events in hospitalized sepsis survivors: a retrospective cohort analysis.. American Heart Association JournalFebruary 2023 doi:10.1161/JAHA.122.027813 Sepsis increased the risk of heart failure and readmission after hospital discharge. American Heart Association NewsroomFebruary 2023. https://newsroom.heart.org/news/sepsis-increased-risk-of-heart-failure-and-rehospitalization-after-hospital-dischargeAccessed 1 February 2023. What is sepsis? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/sepsis/what-is-sepsis.html. Published August 9, 2022. Accessed 1 February 2023. Wardy G. Describing sepsis as a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. American Heart Association JournalFebruary 2023.

