10 Mental Habits That Promote Heart Disease and How to Change Them





February is Heart Month in America.In addition to adopting healthier physical habits, research shows … [+] The importance of developing healthy mental habits to keep your mind healthy. Getty February is Heart Month in America. Sounds like an old song saying All you really need is your heart. We can’t live without it, so it’s important to take care of this vital part of ourselves. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States.by American Heart AssociationApproximately 697,000 people in the United States died from heart disease in 2020, and more than 126 million people had some form of cardiovascular disease between 2015 and 2018. Cardiovascular disease kills 17.9 million people worldwide each year, and that number is expected to reach that number by 2030. It will grow to over 23.6 million people. mind-body connection We tend to think of heart disease as just a physical problem. It’s physical, but it’s also related to our mental health. “We’ve known the mind-body connection for a long time, but we often ignore it. Web MD, They told me by email. “Many studies have shown a relationship between depression, anxiety and heart disease.” White goes on to explain the mind-body connection in terms of how depression drives heart disease. “The mental strain of depression sends signals to your body that it needs to protect itself from danger. “These pro-inflammatory chemicals can be very helpful in the short term. Under ideal circumstances, they do their job quickly.” However, when experiencing chronic depression, they stick together and cause a lot of damage, especially inflammation. Several studies have shown consistently high levels of inflammatory markers in CRP, a potent marker of inflammation that can sharply increase the likelihood of developing heart disease. Dr. White observes that depression also increases interleukin molecules, constricting blood vessels, increasing blood pressure levels and promoting blood clots that clog blood vessels. This may lead to angina pectoris, which may be an early sign of plaque or blockage in the coronary arteries. He warns that there is < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Mental habits that contribute to heart disease In addition to depression, other forms of mental strain also promote heart disease, according to science. Understanding them will help you build a stronger mind. hold a grudge. the study It shows that holding on to a grudge leads to a heart attack. This tension also increases your stress level. high blood pressureheart problems, weakened immunity, inflammation. lack of self-compassion. Recent research People who practiced self-compassion were found to have a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease. People with higher self-compassion scores had thinner carotid artery walls and less plaque accumulation than those with lower self-compassion scores. Related. perfectionismStudies show that perfection is toxic, and striving for it can lead to mental health issues, psychological strain, burnout, and heart attack risk. impatienceScience hastened, impatience Alters heart function and promotes heart attacks. overwork. According to research, overwork It regularly causes heart disease, stress attacks, and sometimes death.Japanese people call karoshi— translated as death from overwork, usually in the form of a heart attack. pessimismPessimists die faster than optimists and do not climb the career ladder as quickly as their optimist cohorts. optimistic patient In contrast, they live an average of 15 years longer than those who are pessimistic about heart disease. A series of studies over the years have also shown that optimism leads to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, while pessimism leads to an increased risk. hostility. people with anger and frequent thoughts that others are untrustworthy or angry that others are trying to get them telomeres— protective chips at the ends of chromosomes that determine our lifespan — and are prone to cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease, and premature death. RuminationRecurring worries in your head, like when you worry about disagreements with your boss, can predict heart disease. When you ruminate, the stress remains in your body long after the reason for it, such as an elevated heart rate, prolonged high blood pressure, or elevated cortisol levels, is gone. Ruminants have more depression, anxiety and cardiovascular disease. Suppression of thoughts and feelings. study show Tendencies to push away unwanted thoughts and feelings and to avoid or suppress negative thoughts and feelings are associated with stress-induced cardiovascular reactivity. anxietyA large body of data links anxiety disorders to heart health, especially heart disease. Anxiety increases your risk of developing heart disease and having a heart attack or stroke. Use your mind to enhance your heart health You can enhance your heart health by following the advice of neuroscientists and paying attention to how you use your mind. Awareness in the moment determines how much stress you have and can make a difference in your mental health. Monitor and regulate anger and hostility and bring calm to them in the same way you observe a wound on your hand.

Watch out for false motives or jumping to conclusions about someone else’s intentions. Start paying attention to how often you denigrate people, over-personalize situations, or fall victim to them.

Practice forgiveness. study show Forgiving rather than holding grudges minimizes stress-related disorders and promotes heart health.

Cultivate an optimistic outlook by focusing on the positive side of a negative situation or the opportunity in the midst of difficulty.

Instead of ruminating on what has already happened (the past) or what could happen (the future), focus on the present.

Instead of avoiding or reacting to negative or unpleasant thoughts, mindfulness meditation allows you to witness them and bring your mind into the present moment.

Curb your perfectionism.

Meditate regularly. Even just 5-10 minutes of meditation a day can lower your blood pressure, calm your body, and bring you inner peace.

Avoid overwork, slow down, and practice work-life balance with regular self-compassion and self-care.

