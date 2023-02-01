



Press release PEPFAR Celebrates 20th Anniversary: ​​Science Summit Highlights Impact of US Investments to End HIV in Uganda Kampala, February 1, 2023 – The US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has released a study to mark 20 years of unprecedented impact in Uganda’s fight to end HIV/AIDS.Scale-up of HIV antiretroviral therapy and estimates of avoided infections and HIV-related deaths — Uganda, 2004–2022‘ The study, shared at the annual PEPFAR Science Summit in Kampala this week, highlights the success of US investments and partnerships in Uganda through PEPFAR. PEPFAR transformed the global AIDS response and provided an indicator of America’s commitment to the countries most affected by AIDS. Contagious disease. The study found that the massive scale-up of PEPFAR-supported antiretroviral therapy (ART) programs in Uganda from 2004 to 2022 resulted in approximately 600,000 HIV-related deaths and 500,000 deaths, including more than 230,000 infections. It has been found to help avoid new HIV infections nearby. Infants exposed to HIV. “This is one of many research and program presentations shared at this year’s PEPFAR Uganda Annual Science Summit, which aims to highlight notable opportunities for PEPFAR’s 20th anniversary,” said PEPFAR. Uganda Country Coordinator Mary Borgman said. “The findings highlight the success of U.S. investments in Uganda based on strong partnerships between his PEPFAR implementing agencies in the U.S., Uganda’s Ministry of Health, and collaboration with partners.” The US government has supported HIV and tuberculosis (TB) research in Uganda since 1991. To date, PEPFAR has invested over $5 billion in HIV prevention, care and treatment services in Uganda, as well as contributing to his world-class PEPFAR-supported HIV and tuberculosis research. According to UNAIDS data, an estimated 1.4 million Ugandans are living with HIV. More than 1.3 million of them are currently on PEPFAR-supported HIV treatment. Nearly 20 years ago he was the first living and thriving Ugandan to receive PEPFAR-supported HIV treatment, further demonstrating the success of this life-saving programme. “Going forward, our focus will be on identifying everyone with HIV and connecting them to effective ART,” said Borgman. “PEPFAR remains committed to ongoing strong partnerships with the Government of Uganda and other stakeholders to end the global AIDS epidemic by 2030 and safeguard its long-term impact. .” Now in its fourth year, the annual PEPFAR Science Summit is a dedicated platform led by the US Mission Uganda that brings together US government researchers and scientists. [the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense, and U.S. Agency for International Development], Uganda’s Ministry of Health, and US government partners implementing in Uganda share new scientific research to inform policy implementation and related HIV and TB program implementation. A seminal Ugandan study presented at the 2020-2022 Summit involves the provision of new, shorter medication regimens for tuberculosis in people living with HIV. To assess how community-wide HIV testing with universal HIV treatment for virally suppressed people can help reduce new cases at the population level. Impact of long-acting injectables for HIV prevention in high-risk women. In addition, PEPFAR has strengthened Uganda’s public health system by building workforce and expertise and building a healthcare system including surveillance, data, laboratories and supply chains. These systems have proven to be resilient to shock and able to respond effectively to other public health threats. Such as COVID-19 and Sudan Ebola virus disease. Learn more about PEPFAR’s impact in saving more than 25 million lives and dramatically improving health in over 55 partner countries. www.state.gov/pepfar. For more information, please contact: Dorothy Nanyonga, Information Assistant

US Mission Uganda, Phone: +256-772-138-194

Email: [email protected]

