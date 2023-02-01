LONDON — Ultra-processed foods such as breakfast cereals, frozen pizza, ready-to-eat meals and sodas may increase the risk of cancer, especially ovarian and brain cancer, researchers say. increase.
Ultra-processed foods may increase ovarian cancer risk, UK study warns
Researchers from Imperial College London’s School of Public Health evaluated the diets of about 200,000 middle-aged adults in the UK over a decade, found “High consumption of ultra-processed foods increases the risk of cancer overall, especially ovarian and brain cancer.”
They also found that it was associated with an increased risk of dying from cancer.
Peer-reviewed study, The study, published Tuesday in The Lancet’s eClinicalMedicine journal, was a collaboration with researchers from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the University of São Paulo and NOVA University of Lisbon.
Of the 197,426, approximately 15,921 developed cancer and 4,009 had cancer-related deaths.
Imperial College London said, “For every 10% increase in ultra-processed foods in the diet, there was a 2% increase in the incidence of cancer overall, and a 19% increase in the incidence of ovarian cancer in particular.” in a statementThese links remained after adjusting for socioeconomic factors such as smoking, physical activity, and body mass index (BMI).
The reasons for the particularly high incidence of ovarian cancer are unknown, but research found a link between this disease and acrylamide.
“Potentially carcinogenic substances, such as controversial food additives and chemicals produced during processing, interfere with the effects of hormones and contribute to hormone-related cancers such as ovarian cancer. It’s possible,” Ezter Vamos, the lead senior author of the study, told The Washington. Posted by email on Wednesday.
Further research is needed to determine the effects on women. ChildrenThe latter tend to be “the main consumers of ultra-processed foods,” she said.
According to the American Cancer Society, Ovarian cancer ranked 5th It accounts for more deaths from cancer in women in the United States than any other cancer of the female reproductive system. The cancer affects mostly older women and is more common in white women than in black women, the report said.
almost 60 percent Ultra-processed foods, which often lack nutritional value, account for 25-50% of the calories consumed by adults in the United States. England, Canada, France, Lebanon, Japan.
Observational studies “cannot prove cause and effect,” Vamos noted, and only show an association between food and increased cancer risk. claims to emphasize the importance of considering food processing in the diet.
“Ultra-processed foods are ubiquitous and highly marketed at cheap prices and attractive packaging to encourage consumption,” study author Kiara Chan said in a statement. It shows that we urgently need to reform our food environment to protect it.”
To improve food labeling and packaging to make the risks of consumer choice clearer and to ensure the availability of freshly prepared food and maintain “nutritious and affordable options,” Chan said. asked for subsidies.
Other studies have linked ultra-processed foods with obesity, hypertension, type 2 diabetes and colon cancerMore recent research 22,000 people People who ate a lot of ultra-processed foods were 19% more likely to die early and had a 32% higher risk of dying from heart disease than those who ate very little ultra-processed food.
“Ultra-processed foods are on the rise globally, and these products are increasingly replacing traditional foods in our diets,” Vamos said. “In general, high-income countries have the highest consumption levels, with the US and UK leading the way.”
brazil is forbidden marketing ultra-processed foods in schools, France When Canada promotes the restriction of such foods in national dietary guidelines.
Panagiota Mitrou, director of research and innovation at the World Cancer Research Fund, which helped fund the study, said in an email Wednesday that the findings were “significant” and that fast food consumption should be restricted and “Other processed foods high in fat, starch or sugar.
“For maximum benefit, we also recommend that whole grains, vegetables, fruits and legumes be a major part of your regular diet.
Anahad O’Connor contributed to this report.
