Queen of Hearts | Photo Queen of Hearts News

Through her Cardiology Fellowship, Purvi Parwani, MD, MBBS, MPHwatched a female patient check into the emergency department with symptoms of a heart attack and watched the medical team order tests to investigate the cause and evidence behind the woman’s heart attack. then watched a woman who tested “normal” return home without being confirmed to have had a heart attack, proper treatment or further guidance.

“At the time, we didn’t have much understanding of cardiovascular disease in women and the phenotypes of these new diseases,” Parwani recalls. She now believes that many of these women are suffering from her MINOCA (myocardial infarction with non-obstructive coronary arteries). A hallmark of MINOCA is a heart attack not caused by an arterial blockage. In other words, examining her MINOCA with coronary angiography rarely reveals conventional heart attack signatures. Until recently, such results were a reason for dismissal of patients.

As a young fellow contemplating a patient sent home without a proper solution, Parwani was convinced. She needs to know how to perform and interpret cardiac imaging to draw her own conclusions.

“I couldn’t turn to anyone else,” says Parwani, who completed a fellowship in advanced cardiovascular imaging. “Instead of taking what other cardiologists and specialists report about patient testing at face value, I needed to be able to put together the big picture myself.”

At the turn of the 20th century, the medical community had barely begun to understand the underlying differences in female and male cardiovascular physiology. Since then, efforts to better understand women’s cardiovascular health have been spearheaded and multiplied by cardiologists like Parwani. Women’s mental health clinic so International Heart Institute, Loma Linda University.

I was so immersed that I left everything else behind. Doctor.Pavi Parwani

A personal encounter with an abnormal electrocardiogram (EKG) during his second year of medical school in Ahmedabad, India, first attracted Parwani to cardiology. She lay still on her examination table, very aware of her heart’s rhythm, beating against a sticky chest patch monitor (a suction cup on the tip of a wire-like tentacle reminiscent of an electrocardiogram machine). .

The test results gave Parwani more than assurance that her palpitations and so-called EKG abnormalities were not cause for concern – they set her on a new path. I borrowed a 400-page textbook on cardiac physiology from , and I understood it in 48 hours.

“I was so immersed that I left everything else behind,” she recalls, fascinated by the physiology of the heart. Although the book is insightful, it does not address the differences between the male and female cardiovascular systems, diseases, symptoms, or risk factors.

A few years later, after Parwani earned her cardiology imaging certification, whispers about female cardiovascular disease snowballed at cardiology societies.

“Many of the thought leaders in the field started talking more about cardiovascular disease in women, diagnosed based on noninvasive imaging techniques that I had just acquired,” she says. “There was a lot to discover in this new field that was just emerging. I realized that if my clinical interest had to be, it should.”

Recent breakthrough findings about underlying differences in physiology and hormones between men and women help explain gender differences in cardiovascular health risk factors and disease symptoms, says Parwani. ,Diabetes, high blood pressurefamily history, and metabolic syndrome — some risk factors are unique to women.

Female-specific risk factors include pregnancy-related factors such as developing diabetes, eclampsia or pre-eclampsia, premature birth, placental, or vascular problems. Menopause is another risk factor for cardiovascular disease in women, as estrogen levels that once formed a protective layer within blood vessels begin to disappear. Women are also disproportionately affected by inflammatory and autoimmune diseases such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and scleroderma, which are associated with increased risk of heart inflammation, heart disease and heart disease. valve diseaseWhen heart attack.

Doctors are also beginning to suspect that cardiovascular disease is to blame. commonly seen in women Rarely in men—vasospasmodic angina and heartbreak syndrome—are associated with stress and depression, among other differences between the sexes.

Both men and women may present to the emergency department for ischemic heart disease with typical chest pain symptoms, Parwani said. Yet, studies show that these women are more often ignored than men because their symptoms are judged to be psychosomatic. It can also present with pain, or other symptoms that men don’t often experience, such as pain in the jaw.

“I tell my patients that if things don’t feel right, even if they don’t have the typical chest pain, come to the emergency department and let us figure it out.” I advise anyone who does this to directly ask, ‘Are you sure you didn’t have a heart attack?’ before you leave the house.”

Part of Parwani’s ability to be right alongside her patients, she says, is building a strong bond with each patient, understanding their background, and understanding where they are. Parwani attributes part of her ability to connect with individual patients to the practices and humble roots of her doctor father.

Growing up in a small town in India, young Parwani accompanied his father on his rounds and immersed himself in the generous exchange of gestures between him and his patients. One weekend on Diwali, the festival of lights, his 6-year-old Palwani, awestruck by his father, leaves Puja, a time of prayer to treat a beggar child who had been burned by firecrackers. attended to.

“When the patient came in, I knew I had no money to pay for the service, but my father kindly asked for payment,” Parwani said. “He explained that today is an important day not only for us, but for them as well. The way the patient blessed our entire family still haunts me. After that, when I grew up and wanted to do something, I wanted to become a doctor who would relieve the pain of patients and become a true healer.

Parwani says her early encounters with healthcare enabled her to understand the social determinants of health and their impact on cardiovascular disease. She first seeks to learn about each patient’s background, stressors, income level, family situation, and occupation before finding realistic and attainable lifestyle changes to improve heart health.

“It’s not enough to tell patients about eating healthy and exercising,” Parwani said. It is important to make the patient feel that they are in

Working with Inland Empire’s diverse patient population, Parwani aims to continue her never-ending feat of better understanding cardiovascular disease in women. We hope to expand and offer a wide range of diagnostic and treatment options to women across the region. .

“It all goes back to the purpose for which I stepped into this field after spending hours on the rounds with my dad,” she says. “Receiving the gratitude, love and blessings of patients is the most rewarding job in life.”

"It all goes back to the purpose for which I stepped into this field after spending hours on the rounds with my dad," she says. "Receiving the gratitude, love and blessings of patients is the most rewarding job in life."