CGM devices may pose problems for use in diabetic adults aged 50 to 85

Disclosure: Weiner owns AbbVie, Amgen, Boston Scientific Corp., Bristol Myers Squibb, IBM, Integer Holdings Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Mallinckrodt PLC, Mead Johnson & Co., Medtronic, Mylan NV, Novo Nordisk, Perspecta, Pfizer, Roche, Senseonics, Stryker, Teva, Walgreens Boots Alliance. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Researchers highlighted challenges with continuous glucose monitoring devices, including problems in interpreting results, device adhesion, and access to smartphones, among adults aged 50 to 85 with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. bottom. The survey results are Applied clinical informatics.





Infographic content was obtained from Weiner M et al. Appl Clin Inform2023; doi:10.1055/a-1975-4136.



“This is a whole area of ​​medical technology that needs research.” Michael Weiner MD, MPH, Research scientists from the Regenstrief Institute’s Center for Health Services Research and the Indiana University School of Medicine and researchers from the Veterans Administration, Veterans Health Care and Health Services Research and Development Service at the Indianapolis Center for Health Information and Communications said: increase. In a related press release. “It involves the hardware, which is the device itself. It involves the software that reads, organizes, interprets, and communicates data from the device. It’s important to know the impact on usability and ultimately on health.” In a small pilot study, researchers enrolled seven black and three white adults with diabetes, ages 50 to 85, who were patients at a safety net facility in central Indiana. Participants were assisted with medication, behavior, and symptom prompts available for 10–14 days using CGM, physical activity monitors, electronic pill bottles, and smartphones. The researchers then enrolled 70 adults with diabetes (mean age 60 years, 59% female, 67% black, 31% white, 1.4% other) into a similar study. At enrollment, 23% reported never having their blood sugar checked prior to the study period, approximately half reported no regular eating habits, and 67% reported previous hypoglycemia. All (97%) reported using their smartphones at least twice in the week before school, while 19% reported never using the internet. The participant was fitted with a CGM device and activity monitor, and a smartphone and smart vial he used for two weeks. All participants provided feedback on their devices. In an initial pilot study, 10 participants reported problems related to adhesive failure in CGM devices and comprehension of graphs that required assistance in interpretation. In a second study of 70 participants, 73% of participants were hypoglycemic with a blood glucose level of 70 mg/dL or less and 42% had a blood glucose level of 54 mg/dL or less during a 2-week period. There was clinically significant hypoglycemia below dL. Hypoglycemia was also confirmed in eight participants by home blood glucose measurement. Nearly 33% of his smartphone prompts during the day were not answered, and 24% of participants said his CGM device was unintentionally removed, as many participants did not carry their smartphones as instructed. Reported. In addition, 1.4% of participants reported that their worries or fears about hypoglycemia worsened during the study, 79% remained the same, and 20% improved. “We have identified opportunities to reduce the frequency of infections. [hypoglycemia]It includes the sharing of monitoring results, tailored recommendations, and automated prompts based on triggers from continuous monitoring, but the success of prompts is based on We need to pay more attention to designing activity workflows,” the researchers wrote. reference:

