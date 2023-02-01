Modifying the way cancer vaccines are designed





Researchers at Northwestern University’s International Institute of Nanotechnology (IIN) combine chemistry and nanotechnology to alter the structural location of adjuvants and antigens on and within nanoscale vaccines, improving efficacy and performance I was allowed to. This research Nature Biomedical Engineering in an article titledMulti-antigen spherical nucleic acid cancer vaccine“ “Cancer vaccines must activate multiple immune cell types to be effective against aggressive tumors,” the researchers wrote. “Here, we report the effects of structural presentation of two antigenic peptides on immune responses at the transcriptome, cellular, and organismal levels. Using spherical nucleic acid (SNA) nanoparticles, we report the effects of two antigen classes. We explored how the spatial distribution and placement of s affected antigen processing, cytokine production, and memory induction.” “This study shows that the structure of the vaccine, not just the ingredients, is an important factor in determining vaccine efficacy,” said principal investigator and director of IIN, Chad A. Mirkin. explained Dr. “Where and how you place the antigen and adjuvant within a single architecture significantly changes how the immune system recognizes and processes it.” Merkin and his team have so far studied the impact of vaccine constructs in the setting of seven different types of cancer, including triple-negative breast cancer, papillomavirus-induced cervical cancer, melanoma, colon cancer and prostate cancer. Did. “The challenge with conventional vaccines is that from a mixed mishmosh, immune cells may pick up 50 antigens and one adjuvant, or one antigen and 50 adjuvants,” said an assistant professor at Boston University. Optimal ratios of each are needed to maximize vaccine efficacy.” Researchers focused on SNA (spherical nucleic acid), the structural platform used in this new class of modular vaccines. SNA allows scientists to precisely identify the number of antigens and adjuvants that have been delivered to cells. “Vaccines developed through rational vaccinology deliver precise doses of antigen and adjuvant to all immune cells, so they are primed to attack cancer cells,” Mirkin said. says. “When immune cells are soldiers, they are left unarmed by conventional vaccines. Our vaccines arm them all with powerful weapons that kill cancer. Which are the cellular ‘soldiers’?” Merkin asked rhetorically. By reconfiguring the vaccine’s architecture to include multiple targets to help the immune system find tumor cells, the team doubled the number of cancer antigen-specific T cells and increased the activity of these cells. developed a cancer vaccine that increases cytotoxicity by 30%. The team investigated differences in how well the two antigens are recognized by the immune system depending on the arrangement of the SNA structure. They also studied how different placements affect the immune system’s ability to remember intruders, and whether memory is long-term. “Where and how you place an antigen and adjuvant within a single architecture significantly changes how the immune system recognizes and processes it,” Mirkin said. Research data have revealed that conjugating two different antigens to SNA containing an adjuvant shell is the most powerful approach to cancer vaccine construction. This resulted in a 30% increase in antigen-specific T cell activation and doubled the number of proliferating T cells compared to the same two antigens bound to two separate SNA constructs . “It’s amazing,” Merkin said. “Almost identical from a compositional point of view, he said, changing the arrangement of antigens in the two vaccines would dramatically change their therapeutic efficacy against tumors. is much lower.” “The overall importance of this research is to lay the groundwork for developing the most effective vaccines against nearly all types of cancer,” said Teplensky. “It’s about redefining how we develop vaccines across the board, including vaccines for infectious diseases.” “The developments made in this study provide an avenue for rethinking vaccine design across cancer and other diseases,” Mirkin concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.genengnews.com/topics/cancer/remodeling-how-cancer-vaccines-are-designed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

