Severe eating disorder ARFID is highly heritable, according to new twin study





Cynthia Bulik, Ph.D., founding director of the UNC Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders, is a senior author on articles published in JAMA Psychiatry. ARFID is a serious eating disorder that leads to malnutrition and undernutrition. Researchers estimate that 1-5% of the population is affected by eating disorders. Unlike anorexia, ARFID is not about the patient’s own body experiences or fear of weight gain. Instead, the disease is characterized by avoidance of certain types of food due to sensory discomfort due to the characteristics or appearance of the food, or, for example, fear of choking, food poisoning, anorexia, etc. . 17,000 pairs of twins participated in the study Researchers at the Karolinska Institutet and the University of North Carolina School of Medicine are now investigating the importance of genetic factors in developing ARFID. A cohort of approximately 17,000 Swedish twins born between 1992 and her 2010 participated in the study. A total of 682 of her ARFID children from age 6 to her 12 could be identified. Researchers used the twin method to determine the influence of genes and the environment on disease development. “Identical twins share all genes, and we know that fraternal twins share about half of the genes that differentiate people. If we find that a particular personality trait is more common in a twin pair, it indicates that there is a genetic influence. We can,” said Lisa Dinkler, Ph.D., lead author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Karolinska Institutet. research is publish online February 1 JAMA PsychiatryDr. Cynthia Bulik, founding director of the Center for Eating Disorders at UNC-Chapel Hill, is the senior author of this article. Researchers found that the genetic component for developing ARFID is as high as 79%. This means that 79% of the risk of developing ARFID is explained by genetic factors. “This study suggests that ARFID is highly heritable. The genetic component is higher than other eating disorders and comparable to neuropsychiatric disorders such as autism and ADHD,” Dr. Dinkler said. say. ARFID is a relatively new diagnostic. In 2013 the disorder was included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders DSM-5 and this year in the World Health Organization’s diagnostic manual ICD. to be introduced into the system. Diagnosis is therefore not yet an official part of Swedish health and medicine. I want to investigate the relationship with other pathologies The next step in Dr. Dinkler’s research is to study the extent to which ARFID is associated with other psychiatric diagnoses such as anxiety, depression, neurodevelopmental disorders and gastrointestinal disorders. “We will use twin studies to test the extent to which ARFID shares the genetic and environmental factors underlying these diseases,” said Dr. Dinkler. This study was primarily funded by the Swedish Research Council, the Swedish Mental Health Foundation, the Fredrik and Ingrid Turing Foundation, Lundbeckvonden, NIMH, and the Brain Behavior Research Foundation. Many researchers are paid by private companies for work done outside of this research. See our scientific article for more information. Publication: “Pathogenesis of a widespread avoidant-restrictive food intake disorder phenotype in Swedish twins aged 6-12 years”, Lisa Dinkler, Marie Louis Rohnski, Paul Lichtenstein, Sebastian Landström, Henrik Larson, Nadia Mikari, Mark J. Taylor, Cynthia M. Brik, JAMA Psychiatryonline 1 February 2023, doi: 10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2022.4612

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.unchealthcare.org/2023/02/serious-eating-disorder-arfid-is-highly-heritable-according-to-new-twin-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos