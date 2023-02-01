Health
Healthy food campaigners target UK government’s ‘healthy eating’ app
A study by the Soil Association has revealed that the NHS Food Scanner App recommends biscuits, cakes, potato chips, chocolate pudding and sodas as ‘good’ choices for a healthy diet. Energy drinks and instant noodles are also recommended by the app.
The app, which has been downloaded at least 500,000 times, was launched as part of the UK government’s Better Health campaign. It’s intended to help families “control” snacking, and if a product falls below the salt, sugar, or saturated fat threshold, it’s a “good choice” thumbs up.
However, a Soil Association study testing the app with popular snack products found that 80% of samples of products with a “Good Choice” badge or similar recommendation were super-processed. . These products can lead to heart, kidney and liver disease, cancer, depression and premature death.
With these potentially life-shortening foods making up more than half of the UK’s diet and putting children in particular at risk, the organization has launched a petition asking the government to stop promoting them.
Soil Association Campaign Coordinator Kathy Cliff said:We are shocked to see governments not only ignoring the health risks of ultra-processed foods, but actively encouraging families to consume them. also seem to focus on corporate profits.na
“If you don’t waste a dime, it’s almost criminals who trick families into wasting their money on junk food. na
“Government dietary advice is so outdated, and the government’s failure to provide proper advice puts us all at risk. I have.”na
The app’s research follows the Soil Association’s review of over 100 recent scientific research papers. They uncovered the detrimental effects of industrial additives and processing techniques typical of ultraprocessed foods on our gut microbiota and our overall health.
This means that these foods carry health risks even though they are relatively low in salt, sugar and fat. This is something that government dietary advice does not take into account.
With the help of parents and caregivers who have tried the NHS Food Scanner app at local supermarkets and home deliveries, Soil Association’s food experts have added a ‘Good Choice’ badge and other recommendations such as ‘High Five, Go’ We analyzed about 100 products with . Go green! ’ and ‘Healthier Choices’.
These products were grouped into the food or beverage categories commonly given to children, including savory snacks, sweet snacks, and beverages such as squash and sodas.
The app is designed to help families scan their “favorite foods,” find “healthier swaps,” and manage their kids’ snacking, so the study focused on these. I got
From these products, Soil Association experts have identified 10 popular ultra-processed food and beverage products as prime examples recommended in the app.
Cassie added:Many of the products rated or rated highly on the NHS Food Scanner app are unhealthy and ultra-processed foods and beverages marketed by the UK’s most popular brands. The government’s better health campaign has been associated with the commercial food business from the start, partnering with Tesco, Asda, PepsiCo, Kellogg’s, Cooperative Group, Spar, CostCutter and Nisa to launch its first iteration. With junk food makers endorsed by the Good Choice badge, public health campaigns can’t be allowed to benefit food businesses more than their families. ” na
Parent Rachel Childs completed the survey and said:The NHS app does not take processing levels into account and does not recommend switching to nutritious foods. No need to buy biscuits with slightly less sugar when you are encouraged to buy fruit instead. The whole idea of planning a nutritionally balanced diet is missing. If you simply replace processed foods with other processed foods, concepts such as the need for dietary variety and reduced snacking are lost. “na
British children consume some of the highest levels of ultra-processed foods in Europe, with children under 14 consuming an average of 67% of their daily energy intake from these types of foods. UPF now accounts for an average of 63% of her daily energy intake for adults and children of all ages, up from 57% in 2008.
The Soil Association is calling on governments to take the following actions: Remove the UK Government Good Choice badge from ultra-processed products, including the NHS Food Scanner app. Introduce dietary guidelines to address ultra-processed foods and beverages. By 2030, introduce a percentage reduction target to reduce consumption levels of ultra-processed food and beverages in the UK to healthier levels. He talks to his family about their experiences with ultra-processed foods and works to make healthy foods more accessible and affordable.
Cliff added:The public health risks posed by ultra-processed foods are not only increasing, they are long-lasting. Unhealthy diets are becoming increasingly difficult to shake as junk food is cheaply served, healthy foods are often inaccessible, and government dietary guidance is outdated. The UK government must follow the lead of other countries and stay abreast of this important issue. “na
